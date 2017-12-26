Role reversal! FIIs likely to be followers rather than leaders in 2018

Geojit Financial Services

For the past many years, foreign investors (FIIs) have been the prime movers of the Indian stock markets. Since FIIs have deep pockets, their actions have been moving the markets.

Domestic investors, including DIIs, have been followers of FIIs rather than leaders in the Indian market. Because of this dominant position of FIIs, this hot money impacted Indian markets and the economy too, disproportionately.

But, the year 2017 has changed the game.

Financialization of savings and the increasing preference for equity as an asset class have emerged as the mega trends in India in the year 2017 and these trends are getting entrenched.

In the year 2017 domestic inflows, particularly through the mutual fund route, have outstripped Foreign Portfolio Investment by a wide margin. Until November 24th, 2017, total FPI investment in equity stood at Rs 53,862 crore while domestic mutual fund investment stood at Rs 108730 crore.

The leadership baton has passed on from FIIs to domestic investors. In this scenario, FIIs are likely to act based on the performance of the economy, corporate earnings and market momentum.

However, global developments will certainly influence FII behaviour and this can impact the domestic market too.

It is important to appreciate the fact this bull run of 2017 has been a global phenomenon. The US markets are at all-time highs, Nikkei is at a 25-year high, and most of the European markets are also trading at multi-year highs.

This Bull Run has been primarily powered by the synchronized global economic recovery that we are witnessing now. More importantly, there are no major threats to global financial stability presently.

The much-feared Chinese implosion and a worsening of the European economic situation are no longer issues of concern. And, the US economy with GDP growth rate of 2.5 percent, inflation of 1.7 percent and an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent is clearly leading this global economic and market recovery, from the front.

An important factor influencing FII flows in 2018 will be the trends in US Fed Funds rate. The Fed has raised the rate by 25 bps each thrice this year.

Three more rate hikes of 25 bps each are expected in 2018. An important thing to watch is the real Fed rate turning positive. In spite of the three rate hikes this year, real interest rates in the US are negative.

The Fed Funds rate is in the range of 1.25 to 1.5 percent presently and with inflation at 1.7 percent, the real rate is negative. This will change in 2018 and the real rates turning positive can be, going by past experience, a trigger for capital outflows from emerging markets to the US.

This can be the time when FIIs might press sales, particularly in India, since many emerging markets are looking relatively cheaper. This scenario assumes that growth and earnings recovery in India will be slow, though steady.

A more probable scenario is FIIs becoming overweight on Indian markets. FII view of India will change if the growth recovery witnessed in Q2 FY 2018 gathers momentum.

If India can clock a GDP growth above 7.5 percent in FY 2019 can translate into an earnings growth of above 15 percent and this will make valuations, particularly of large caps, look better.

That will also signal that growth and earnings recovery in India will sustain, going forward. This will sustain the present momentum in domestic flows into equity keeping the markets buoyant.

From a 3 to 5 year perspective, India is likely doing much better than any other major economies in the World which FIIs cannot ignore. Therefore, 2018 is likely to witness FIIs following domestic investors in a reversal of roles. This would be a desirable change.

The author is Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.