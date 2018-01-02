Returns from diversified random portfolio beat Sensex, Nifty yet again

The calendar year started on a good base after a drop from 8950 to 8200 in the last 3-4 months of 2016 which was a flat year with Nifty barely managing a 5% return in CY2016.
We have been doing Random Portfolio exercises for the last few years. We started looking at this interesting topic almost 3 years back and could make a template with the help of my friend Prashant Krish and now my team mate Harsh Doshi does the iterations for the last 1 year or so.
Every time we have a fantastic year we do this exercise to tone down the emotions which come along with a great year.
Random Portfolio Selection Filter
•The only filter was stock should be above 20 rs and listed on NSE. ( to remove unusual big movers or duds )
•25 stocks selected randomly ( rand function) with an equal weightage of 4%.
•Time Period – Last 6 months and Year to Date.
•No shuffling of stocks. Just buy and hold.
•No brokerage applied.
We created 5 random portfolios on the above selection criteria.
The calendar year started on a good base after a drop from 8950 to 8200 in the last 3-4 months of 2016 which was a flat year with Nifty barely managing a 5% return in CY 2016.
Apart from it being a great year there was not a single correction of more than 5% in the Nifty all through the year.Nifty up 28.5%
Sensex up 28%
BSE Small-Cap Index up 59.5%
BSE Midcap Index up 47%
S&P BSE 500 Index up 36%
S&P BSE 100 Index up 31%
Nifty Midcap 100 up 47%
Nifty Small 100 up 57%
Let’s look at returns of Random Portfolio for CY 2017. ( Also have added Fy18 )
1st iteration
2nd iteration
NSE all stocks performanceWe also did an exercise on returns in all the liquid stocks listed on NSE in calendar year 2017.
- There were almost 1683 stocks listed in Equity Segment as on 1st January.
- Out of these 182 had no trade data for many days. So we excluded them.
- Not included the new listings. May have missed a few demerger calculations.
- Final list of 1501 stocks.
Another big myth is that there are 5000 plus listed companies in India. The reality is 2500-3100 stocks get traded on BSE and 1500-1800 on NSE which are also mostly listed on BSE. So the real liquid universe is between 1500-2500 stocks half of the assumed number.
- 42% of the stocks gave a return of 50% or more.
- 19% of the stocks gave a return of 100-400%. ( 1 out of 5 stocks doubled this year )
- 82% of the stocks gave a positive return.Conclusion
A diversified random portfolio would have given a return of 52-60% which is much higher than the Nifty/Sensex/BSE 500/Midcap etc and almost close to the BSE Smallcap/Nifty Smallcap even though the universe is almost all listed stocks.
A little more concentrated portfolio would have given much more higher returns.
A constant learning through all these exercises is that Selection is very important in a Concentrated Portfolio but in a Diversified Portfolio the Asset Allocation and timing plays the real tool. Consider if you had deployed more cash in Demonetization – Nov/Dec 2016 would it really matter what stocks you selected ?
In such times it becomes easy for advisers, analysts, pms and mutual funds to show how superior their returns are to the benchmark – Nifty. If 42% of the stocks went more than 50% there is a good chance every smallcap/midcap pf made that sort of return as there will definitely be some outliers which went up 100% ( 1 out of 5 stocks doubled up )
The above exercise clearly tells us to be thankful to the market for being so kind in giving returns irrespective of whether it was luck or skill.
Wish you a Healthy and Wealthy New Year.The author is a technical analyst and a SEBI-registered investmnent adviser. He blogs at nooreshtech.co.in