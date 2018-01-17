Record-hitting spree continues as banks, IT stocks push Sensex above 35K; midcap up 1%

The roaring run of bulls continued at Dalal Street as equity benchmarks ended at fresh record closing highs on Friday despite tepid global cues. Technology, pharma, metals and select FMCG stocks also participated in the rally.

The government's reduction in requirement of additional borrowing for FY18 that painted a robust fiscal picture and likely early resolution to NPA accounts lifted market sentiment. Investors awaited more corporate earnings and Union Budget.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed above 35,000 levels for the first time today, rising 310.77 points or 0.89 percent to 35,081.82.

The 50-share NSE Nifty hit 10,800 intraday but failed to hold the same level at close, gaining 88 points or 0.82 percent at 10,788.50.

The continued record-hitting spree indicated that the market is in the midst of a strong bull-run as it has climbed all walls of worries like Rexit, Brexit, demonetisation and GST. In fact, it has made a new high on every headwind, driven by liquidity, experts suggest.

"Optimism is omnipresent in the markets right now with everyone calling on higher levels shortly as DII funds continue to pour in," Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and Head of Trading, Zerodha, said. But he remains cautious and said he would not advocate entering fresh positions at this juncture.

Jayant Manglik, President, Religare Broking, said the underlying sentiments continued to remain positive for the Indian markets but with indices trading near record highs, investors and traders should be cautious.

Q3 results of companies would be key focus for investors and stock specific action is likely to continue, which could dictate market trend in the near term, he feels.

The broader markets also joined the party, with the Nifty Midcap index rising 1 percent despite balanced breadth. About 793 shares declined against 766 advancing shares on the NSE.

The rally was largely driven by banks, especially on hope of early resolution to non-performing assets after CNBC-TV18 report quoting NewsRise that banking officials expect to book up to 30 percent loss at Bhushan Power & Steel NPA account and expect proceeds from resolved Bhushan Power & Steel to flow in after July.

Nifty PSU Bank was the biggest gainer among sectoral indices, rising 4.2 percent while Nifty Bank gained 314 points to end at fresh record closing high of 26,289.10.

ICICI Bank, SBI, Axis Bank, PNB, Bank of Baroda and Yes Bank rallied 2-6 percent, whereas HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank fell around half a percent each.

The Nifty IT index continued its run-up, rising 0.8 percent today, especially after Morgan Stanley's positive IT sector outlook. Infosys was up 2.6 percent and TCS gained over a percent.

ITC, L&T, Adani Ports, Vedanta, HPCL, Aurobindo Pharma and Eicher Motors among others gained 1-2.5 percent whereas Wipro lost nearly 2 percent.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises shares dropped more than 3 percent after Q3 profit missed analyst expectations, rising 28.3 percent, though advertising revenue beat estimates, up nearly 26 percent YoY.

Adani Power lost 3.5 percent as loss in Q3 widened sharply to Rs 1,291 crore from Rs 668 crore in year-ago. Jyothy Labs also fell nearly 2 percent post earnings.

Jubilant Life Sciences (up 14 percent), Tata Sponge (up 0.7 percent) and Sterlite Technologies (up 4.75 percent) reacted positively to December quarter earnings.

On the global front, European markets - Germany DAX, Britain FTSE and France CAC - were down 0.2 percent each at the time of writing this article. Asian stocks ended mixed.