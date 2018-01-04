Rally in PSU banks, metals makes Sensex end over 170 pts higher, Nifty above 10,500

A huge rally in PSU banks and metals stocks ensured that the bulls went home smiling on Thursday. Frontline indices ended the day near the high points, with the Nifty reclaiming 10,500 in the closing tick.

The day began on a mildly higher note, but indices soon picked up pace after Finance Ministry said that a Parliament nod will be sought to issue recap bonds to the tune of Rs 80,000 crore.

The development pushed up stock prices of major PSU banks, with the Nifty PSU bank index ending over 2.5 percent higher. Banks in that index ended 1-8 percent higher.

Metal stocks also continued to rise on the back of upbeat commodity prices, with the Nifty Metal index rising as much as 1.9 percent to a record high. Oil stocks too were in focus on the back of rising crude oil prices. ONGC gained the most and was one of the index gainers.

The Sensex closed up 176.26 points or 0.52% at 33969.64, while the Nifty was up 61.60 points or 0.59% at 10504.80. The market breadth was positive as 1,907 shares advanced, against a decline of 1,003 shares, while 433 shares were unchanged.

Tata Steel, L&T and Dr Reddy’s gained the most on both indices, while Tata Motors, Axis Bank, and Tata Power were the top losers.

All sectoral indices ended in the green, barring IT and auto, with PSU banks, infra and metals being the biggest gainers.

In the broader markets space, midcaps had a very good session, with the Nifty midcap index ending over 1 percent higher.

Among metals, gold fell by Rs 85 to Rs 30,365 per 10 gram at the bullion market today on sluggish demand from jewellers amid a weak trend in the overseas market.

Silver followed suit and shed Rs 210 to Rs 39,640 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders attributed the decline in gold prices to subdued demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market.

Besides, a muted trend in global market where gold retreated from over 3-1/2 month highs due to a firmer dollar on expectations of further US interest rate hike, eroding appeal of the safe-haven precious metal, led to decline in the prices.

There was plenty of stock action seen on the Street. Navkar Corporation ended around a percent higher as Ashish Kacholia acquired stake in the company

Shares of SJVN and Unichem Laboratories zoomed to their 52-week high, gaining 12 percent and 5 percent respectively as the companies are going to consider buyback of shares on January 8.

While Allahabad Bank fell 3 percent intraday after RBI put the bank under the PCA framework, it surged 5 percent to end positively. PSU banks rally pushed it up.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra added more than 7 percent intraday and ended over 2 percent higher as it is going to raise equity capital of Rs 650 crore.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation shares rallied more than 3 percent following further spike in crude oil prices and after a media report indicated that ONGC may pay Rs 45,000 crore for HPCL stake.

Tata Motors shares fell more than 1 percent following weak JLR sales data for the month of December.

Reliance Communications rallied 9 percent, followed by UCO Bank, PNB, SAIL, Ashok Leyland and HCC that rose 2-7 percent. Unitech, JP Power, Reliane Naval, Graphite India and HEG were down 2-10 percent.

Going forward, experts anticipate a volatile year, with earnings and Budget being the key triggers.

“What happens to the fiscal situation is a concern for the market and it does react in the short term though. But we have had record high fiscal deficits, high interest rates and inflation earlier, but the compounded return of equity during that period was very good,” Tushar Pradhan, CIO, HSBC Global AMC-India told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

So, from a long-term perspective, the equity market may not be impacted by fiscal slippage. In terms of a big picture, Pradhan expects more volatility for the market in this year as there is a caution among investors, but does not see crude at current levels as being a big worry.