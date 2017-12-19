Rally in auto stocks boosts market; Sensex, Nifty end at record closing highs

A huge rally in auto stocks on Tuesday boosted the market with the Sensex gaining over 200 points, while the Nifty was a few points away from its all-time high figure of 10,490. Both indices ended at record closing highs.

The Nifty auto index was up over 3.5 percent and was the top gainer among all sectoral indices, followed by metals, infra and FMCG so far. The IT index was only laggard.

Market experts believe that the rally in auto was largely a play on the rural theme, which has gained prominence on the back of expectations of a rural-focussed gain.

In the broader markets, midcaps gained over 1.5 percent, led by gains in stocks such as Jain Irrigation, and fertilizer names, among others.

In commodities, gold prices surged by Rs 175 to Rs 29,700 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, driven by a firm trend overseas amid fresh buying by local jewellers.

Silver also went up by Rs 150 to Rs 38,250 per kg due to increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said, better trend overseas amid a steady dollar with investors monitoring the progress of the US tax reform bill along with pick-up in buying by local jewellers, mainly pushed up gold prices.

Among stocks, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories gained 0.33 in on the back of settlement with the US government.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel said that it signed an agreement with Millicom International Cellular S.A. to acquire 100 percent stake in its Rwanda operations which operates under the brand name of Tigo Rwanda. The stock was up 2.5 percent.

JM Financial was up around 3 percent on the back of reports of a fundraising plan by the firm.

Share of PSP Projects rose over 1 percent as broking firm Spark Capital has initiated buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 640

Shares of Suzlon Energy advanced 2.5 percent on the back of an order win.

NDTV Plans Reducing Workforce By Up To 25%. Stock ended around half a percent lower.

So, how should one approach the market now? “We advocate caution amidst the exuberance on display at this point. The price we believe has run up ahead of the fundamentals, and we would advocate a wait and watch approach at this juncture,” Nikhil Kamath, Co-Founder and Head of Trading, Zerodha said in a statement.