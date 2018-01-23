Promoter sells stake worth Rs 825 cr in Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) promoter Essel Holdings today sold 1.44 percent stake in the media firm for a little over Rs 825 crore through an open-market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Essel Holdings offloaded 1.39 crore shares, 1.44 percent stake in ZEEL.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 595.13 apiece, translating into a transaction size of Rs 825.15 crore, the data showed.

The buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately.

As of December quarter, Essel Holdings held 4.64 crore shares in the media firm.

ZEEL stock settled for the day on BSE at Rs 593.80, down 2.52 percent from the previous close.