App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 05, 2018 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Over 500% in 5 days! Tron enters list of top 10 cryptocurrencies

Tron more than doubled on Thursday alone after a tweet from its founder Justin Sun said that the firm ‘will announce our partnership with a very prestigious public listed company next week. Looking forward to it!’

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The recent rally in digital currencies has brought another cryptocurrency into the limelight. Say hello to Tron (TRX), which has gained more than 538 percent in the last five days and broke into the list of top 10 cryptocurrencies in the world.

Tron's price has been climbing for the last couple of months and so has the investment in it. With a market capitalisation of USD 15.07 billion, it has the sixth-largest market capitalisation in the world among digital currencies.

Having started its innings in September at a price of one fifth of a cent, Tron is now trading at a price of around 20 cents. That means anyone who bought USD 10,000 worth of Tron when it started off would now be sitting on a cool USD 1 million. In just three and a half months!

The digital currency was trading 26 percent higher on Friday at around 19 cents, according to CoinMarketCap.

related news

Tron more than doubled on Thursday alone after a tweet from its founder Justin Sun said that the firm ‘will announce our partnership with a very prestigious public listed company next week. Looking forward to it!’

The altcoin is a blockchain-based currency built on a decentralized protocol with a goal to construct a worldwide free-content entertainment system using blockchain and distributed storage technology.

The official token of Tron is known as Tronix, a basic unit of accounts in Tron’s blockchain. It was founded by Justin Sun, a 27-year-old Chinese citizen, who was listed by Forbes in its 30 under 30 Asia: Consumer Technology.

tags #Business #cryptocurrency #Market news #TRON

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.