NSE to auction investment limits for Rs 7,300-cr corporate bonds

Leading bourse National Stock Exchange (NSE) will auction investment limits for overseas investors for purchase of corporate bonds worth over Rs 7,300 crore tomorrow.

The auction will be conducted on NSE's e-bid platform from 1530 hrs to 1730 hrs after the close of market hours, the exchange said in a circular.

The auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in debt up to the stipulated limit.

Till yesterday, the total investment in the corporate debt category reached Rs 2,10,448 crore, which is 96.61 per cent of the total permitted threshold of Rs 2,17,822 crore, as per the latest update with depositories.

Consequently, the exchange has decided to conduct an auction for the allocation of unutilised debt limits to the tune of Rs 7,374 crore on December 14.

To make trading members accustomed to the bidding platform, the exchange would be conducting a mock bidding session today.

In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for corporate bonds had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 9,071 crore by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) against Rs 8,314 crore put on offer.