App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 26, 2017 07:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

NSE revises penalty structure for unauthorised trades

"Based on the representations received from members for review of the indicative penalty with respect to unauthorised trading, the exchange has amended the indicative penalty structure," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Top stock exchange NSE has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 10,000 for every unauthorised trade by a trading member as identified by investor grievance redressal panel, from January 1, next year.

The amended indicative penalty structure for unauthorised trading also includes debarment of the alleged broker from taking new clients for one month, in case 25 percent of all the complaints (not less than 10) placed before the panel in the immediately preceding calendar quarter are determined to be illicit transactions.

"Based on the representations received from members for review of the indicative penalty with respect to unauthorised trading, the exchange has amended the indicative penalty structure," the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a circular today.

"The revised measures will come into effect from January 1 onwards," it added.

Further, under the amended rules, if the unauthorised trades persist for three consecutive quarters, the trading member concerned will be debarred from taking new clients for a period of three months.

"Beyond this, the case will be placed before the disciplinary action committee (DAC)," the exchange said.

Under the existing norms, the exchange was imposing a monetary penalty of Rs one lakh on unauthorised trades, among others as determined by investor grievance redressal panel or arbitration when there is no appeal.

tags #markets

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.