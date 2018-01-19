Nifty to see volatility next week; 3 stocks could give up to 10% return in short term

Way2Wealth Brokers

The recent rally was undoubtedly dominated by the technology and banking space which had underperformed the benchmark indices in the past several weeks.

In the last 3 trading sessions, index witnessed mammoth buying interest on the back of a sharp rally in ICICI Bank followed by HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

As a result, we saw renewed buying interest which drove the Nifty index into a new territory.

The momentum continued in Thursday’s session, as index opened higher with a significant gap, however bulls lost its control which led to decent profit booking during the second half.

At this juncture, Nifty broke the rising channel formation drawn by joining the top of August 02, 2017 and November 06, 2017.

Thursday’s candle resembles a formation of Bearish counterattack line. The said pattern is a bearish pattern and it will confirm if index starts sustaining below the candle low of 10,782.

In that case, we may see decent profit booking and the index is likely to correct towards 10,710-10,666 levels respectively. On the other side, Thursday’s candle high of 10,887.50 will act as a near-term hurdle.

Any closing above this level will negate the bearish counterattack candle. In Thursday’s session, fresh short positions were initiated in Nifty futures and heavy call writing was seen at 10900 strike options.

We expect that Nifty will continue to trade in a broad range of 10,880-10,660 levels but in this 200-point band. It will be quite volatile.

Here is a list of top 3 stocks which could give up to 10% return in short term:

ITC: Buy around 273 – 270| Target Rs300| Stop loss Rs257| Timeframe 15 to 21 sessions| Return 10%

After a sharp correction, the stock consolidated in a narrow range and formed an inverse head & shoulder pattern on the daily chart. During Thursday, the stock confirmed its breakout from the said pattern.

Looking at the weekly chart, the Bollinger band contracted significantly hence volatility is likely to increase in a coming trading session.

Considering the above evidence, we recommend traders to buy this stock in the range of Rs273 to Rs270 with a target price of Rs300 and a Stop loss placed below Rs257.

BPCL: Sell around Rs475 – 480| Target Rs430| Stop loss Rs502| Timeframe 15 to 21 trading sessions| Return 9%

Looking at the weekly chart, the stock has formed a triple top formation and the said pattern will be confirmed if the closes below Rs471 on the weekly closing basis.

On the daily chart, the index broke the upward sloping trend line drawn from the bottom of around Rs400. The daily 9-EMA of RSI (14) entered inside the 40 levels hence in near-term stock is likely to see an acceleration in the downtrend.

Therefore, we advocate traders to build short position in a range of Rs475-480 with a price target of Rs430. A stop loss should be placed above Rs502.

Tata Steel: Sell around Rs755 – 760| Target Rs710| Stop loss 784| Timeframe 15 to 21 trading session| Return 5%

Looking at the daily chart, the stock has recently hit a fresh all-time high of Rs793 and started correcting in past few trading sessions.

Looking at the daily chart, the stock has formed a rising channel formation and a recent high of Rs793 coincided near the upper band of the channel formation.

On a daily chart, we are seeing a bearish divergence pattern whereas on a weekly chart we are seeing multiple bearish divergences. Hence, we expect some profit taking in the near term.

Hence, traders are advice to build short positions in a range of Rs755 to Rs760 with a price target of Rs710. A stop loss should be placed near Rs784.

: The author is Head Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by the investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.