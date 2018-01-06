Nifty, Sensex hit fresh record highs — Check out this week's biggest contributors and laggards

Indian markets touched fresh record high on the back of FII participation after the new year holiday. Foreign investors bought equities worth Rs 1,738.44 crore, however, the rally was not supported by domestic institutions as they sold Rs 936.44 crore worth of equities in the week.

On Friday, after opening with a gap on the higher side, Indian market begun its journey of making history. Benchmark indices recorded fresh record highs for the first time in the year 2018. The S&P BSE Sensex touched 34,188 while the Nifty rallied over 10550 levels to hit a fresh lifetime high of 10,562.

India's volatility index (India VIX) gained over 3.5 percent last week while midcap and smallcap stocks outperformed the largecap.

S&P BSE Midcap index gained 1.4 percent and S&P BSE Smalcap index rose 2.5 percent.

“Finally, Nifty50 appears to have witnessed a breakout with new lifetime highs as it signed off the last trading session of the week with a small bullish candle,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist – Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

“However, the pattern on weekly charts is not that impressive as it is looking like a Hanging Man with a long lower shadow which yet times results in either a pause or correction. Hence, it looks imperative for bulls to sustain above 10566 levels,” he said.

Metal index outperformed other sectorial indices with a gain of nearly 5 percent during the week.

Coal India added most to its market value on the BSE, followed by BHEL, Bharti Airtel and Avenue Supermarts.

Here’s a list of the BSE top gainers and losers by marketcap:

500 stocks has touched the 52-week high including 3i Infotech, Aarti Drugs, Aegis Logistics while 175 stocks has touched 52-week low includes BombayRayon Fashions, NCL Research and CJ Gelatine Products in the week ended January 5, 2018.