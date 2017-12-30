Nifty rally could continue in 2018 towards 12,000, keep these 4 top stocks on radar

Yogesh Nagaonkar, Fund Manager, Bonanza PMS, expects the rally in the equity market to continue in 2018 and has kept his December 2018 target at 12,000 for Nifty. It's surely a buy on dips market, Nagaonkar said.

The valuation picture currently looks little stretched by all means. Is it fair to call this market a ‘buy on dips’?

No doubt the valuation on the index has moved up from 19 to 26 P/E, so the index might look expensive but again pocket of opportunities exist in various sectors and companies. So it's surely a buy on dips market but at the same time if you get good business at attractive valuation today then one should buy it.

2017 has been a great year for Indian equities as the market grew by around 25 percent. Do you see same kind of rally in 2018 also and what is your Nifty target for December 2018?

I expect the rally to continue in 2018 and my December 2018 target is 12,000.

India Inc raised over USD 11 billion through IPOs in 2017. Will 2018 be another golden year of IPOs?

I am not sure that 2018 will see big size IPO as majority of big size IPOs have happened in 2017.

What are the next key events (or themes) to watch out for the year 2018? Kindly explain events or themes in 100-150 words. Will those events drive the market up or down? Also what are the global upside and downside risks for Indian markets in 2018?

Major event to watch for us crude , global political turmoil and rise in US fed rates! Surely these above events happen they will drive the market down . Indian market is facing risk of higher crude prices and consequently will lead to fiscal defect widening , however as the economy is on the growth path after shocks of demonetisation and GST so don't see a major risk to India

Everyone is saying corporate earnings were far better-than-expected in September quarter. Do you see December quarter earnings laying foundation stone of earnings recovery? What is your earnings outlook for FY19?

Yes, September quarter earnings is precursor of better earnings in 2018 that's why the market has rallied and we expect earnings to be better going forward

What are your key expectations from the last full-fledged Budget. After Gujarat elections there are as many as 8 state assembly elections lined up before general elections in the year 2019. Do you see a change in tactics of the Modi government or a policy shift in policy framework – from reformist to populist?

Surely we will see a populist budget and lot of goodies will be given as this is technically last budget before election and Gujarat is an eye opener for this government so they will keep no stone unturned for a convincing win in the elections to come

Top five sectors which you think stand to gain the most from the upcoming Budget 2018?

NBFC, especially housing finance companies, due to government housing for all push, consumer, auto ancillaries, capital goods and also banking.

As we move to 2018, what are your 4 best picks for 2018?

Mirza International

The company sells footwear under the red tape brand and is doing well recently. Their strategy is aligned towards selling more in the domestic market rather than focussing on exports !

This augurs well as the margins in domestic business is very good . They are also expanding into new segments like sport shoes and women's footwear so this will help the company to target a larger set of population we expect company to post good growth and good profitability going forward.

Pondy Oxides

Company is the business of lead processing as global lead mining bans exists in many countries and some countries have ban lead processing due to pollution . This offers an unique opportunity to the Indian lead processors. Pondy has a descent capacity and is financially and operationally well managed company. We expect company to post great set of earnings going forward

DHFL

It is one of the leading housing finance companies with a very low valuation compared to its peers! Last year the company has raised huge capitals and competitive rates we expect the company to keep on posting good earnings growth and profitability and hence we expect he stock to double from current levels in 2018 due to convergence of the valuation gap with peers and due to growth in the segment

Bajaj Finserv

Company is poised for growth as the company's life insurance business has picked up in a very nice way , company holds stake in Bajaj Finance which he done well over the past years. We expect the insurance sector to do well and hence Bajaj Finserv is a good bet for a long term.