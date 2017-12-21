Nifty on track to hit 10,600; 3 stocks which can give up to 19% return in 6 months

ICICI Direct.com Research

The Nifty behaved precisely in line with our expectations as the index closed firmly above the upper band of the recent consolidation area of 10,400, which formerly acted as a resistance in the last six weeks, signalling the resumption of up move after the recent consolidation.

Following the healthy correction over the past six weeks, we believe the index is headed higher towards 10,600 being the 123.6 percent external retracement of the recent decline (10,490-10,033) as the focus would now shift towards global cues and local macros such as corporate earnings and budget expectations.

On the weekly closing basis, the index has continued showing respect to the long-term trend line support joining the December 2016 and September 2017 lows currently around 10,200.

Sustaining above the long-term trendline suggests that market internals remain robust and bodes well for the primary uptrend. Further, the index has retraced its 25 sessions rally off September lows (9,687-10,490) by less than 61.8 percent in the past 31 sessions.

Such a slower pace of retracement of the last rising segment endorses robust price structure.

We have revised the immediate support base for the index upwards to 10,200 regions as it is the confluence of following:

-The long-term trendline support joining the lows of December 2016 and September 2017 lows placed around 10200 levels-Rising 50-day EMA is currently placed at 10233 levels

-The 61.8% retracement of the recent up move from 10033 to 10488 levels placed around 10220 levels

The key factor providing confidence in the current up move is the strong performance of broader markets vis-à-vis benchmarks. The NSE midcap index have scaled to new lifetime highs well ahead of the benchmark, clearly highlighting strength across a larger section of the market

Here is a list of top 3 stocks which can give up to 19% return in the next 6 months:

Rallis India: BUY CMP – 251 Target – 279 Stop Loss – 229 Upside – 11%. Time Frame 1 months

Rallis India has registered a breakout above the contracting triangle pattern with the strong volume of more than double of the 50-week’s average volume of 16 lakhs shares per week highlighting larger participation at the breakout level.

The stock after a sharp rally in October 2017 from Rs205 to Rs254 has entered a period of consolidation in the range of 225-250.

The stock is the cusp of breaking out of this consolidation signalling positive bias. MACD giving a bullish crossover in both daily and weekly time frame, in turn portraying a robust price picture

We feel that the stock is poised to head higher in the near-term towards 280 levels, being the price objective of the triangle pattern and also the 161.8 percent external retracement of the recent corrective decline (Rs258-230)

Brigade Enterprises: BUY CMP – 300.00 Target – 358.00 Stop Loss – 285.00 Upside – 19% Time Frame 1 months

The share price of Brigade Enterprises has recently registered a breakout above the five month’s consolidation in the broad range 295 and 240 and in the last three weeks is seen consolidating above the same, thus offering a fresh entry opportunity to ride the next up move in the stock.

The share price of Brigade Enterprises has seen a strong rally from November 2016 to June 2017 rallying from Rs140 to Rs300.

Since then, the stock has been consolidating in a narrow 55 points range for the last five months signalling a positive price structure.

The weekly MACD (E-12/26/9) is seen sustaining above the positive territory and has recently given a buy signal moving above its nine period’s average thus highlights the overall positive price structure and indicates build-up of positive momentum which augurs well for the stock from a medium-term perspective

We expect the stock to head towards Rs360 in the coming month being the measuring implication of the breakout from the last five month’s consolidation (Rs300-240=60 points) added to the breakout area of Rs300 projects upside towards Rs360.

Vardhman Textiles: BUY CMP – 1315.00 Target – 1465.00 Stop Loss – 1240.00 Upside – 11% Time Frame 6 months

The share price of Vardhaman Textile entered into a steady uptrend since the start of 2015 low of Rs424. Within this up trend, the stock has undergone periodic phases of corrective consolidation that have provided fresh entry opportunities.

In the present scenario, we believe the stock has undergone a healthy corrective phase over the last nine months since March 2017 high of Rs1404 and is attractively placed near the key value area of Rs1300, thus providing a fresh entry opportunity from a medium-term horizon

The stock remains in a well-established uptrend and continues to inch northwards in a rising peaks and troughs manner. Structurally, the entire up move since February 2016 till date has occurred in a well-defined rising channel.

It highlights a robust up move amid persistent demand to own the stock at elevated levels. The lower band of the rising channel is placed around 1240 levels which is likely to act as major support in the short term.

Based on aforementioned technical observations, we believe the consolidation phase has approached maturity, thus offering fresh entry opportunity.

We expect the stock to resolve higher and test our target area of Rs1465 in the medium term being the 123.6% retracement of the previous major decline from Rs1404 to Rs1128 placed around Rs1465 levels.

: The author is Head Technical, AVP at ICICI Direct.com Research. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.