Nifty likely to remain volatile; 5 stocks which can give up to nearly 20% return in short term

The Nifty logged its third consecutive day of gains to close at 10,332 levels up by 0.55 percent for the day. Bulls have been in control of the market with 2.76 percent gain from last week’s low which is also reflected in positive market breadth since Thursday.

The bounce back in the market from the support level of 10,000 odd has now closed above 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the one month decline from 10,490 to 10,033 levels in just three days; clearly indicating a strength in the market.

Now, the index has overhead resistance placed at 10,335-10,410 levels; where falling gap, trendline from recent highs (10490-10410) and 28th November swing high of 10,410 are likely to act as resistance for the market.

But, considering momentum of the bounce back and overall broad-based rally, the index is likely to test its high of 10,490 levels and might see just brief pause around 10,335-10,410.

However, if the index sustains above 10410 levels, Nifty is likely to hit new highs and rally towards 10,650-10,700 levels.

On the downside, 10,000-9,950 remains a strong support for the market where 61.8% Fibonacci retracement comes of the rise from 9687 to 10490 levels. While immediate support is seen 10200-10150 levels in case of profit booking.

India VIX has started rising and it closed at 14.15 level on Monday up by 3.51 percent for the day. Investors should watch out for VIX going ahead, as volatility may rise which will put pressure on markets ahead of key events such as Gujarat elections, US Federal Reserve and European Central Bank meeting.

Here is a list of top 5 trading ideas which could give up to 20% upside in the short term:

Piramal Enterprises: BUY| CMP Rs2895| Stop loss Rs2720| Target Rs3300-3350| Return 15%

The stock has hit a high of Rs3089 in the month of June and since then it had been in a decline mode. But, the stock consistently found support around Rs2535 levels.

In the process, the stock has formed a descending triangle pattern and has seen a breakout from the pattern on high volumes. The stock retested the breakout level last week and has again rallied clearly reaffirming the breakout.

The price has also shown Bollinger band breakout on the upside with the expansion of bands on the weekly charts suggesting that the stock is likely to continue rallying higher.

The Relative strength index (RSI) and MACD on the weekly time frame charts have given positive crossover. Thus, the stock is a buy at current levels and on dips to Rs2820 with a stop loss below Rs2720 and for a target of Rs3300-3350.

Arvind: BUY| CMP Rs445| Stop loss Rs415| Target Rs510-520| Return 16%

The stock has been trading broadly in a range of Rs420 and Rs320 levels for the last one year. In the month November, it witnessed a breakout from this range on high volumes.

Since then, the stock has been consolidating above its previous highs and formed a symmetrical triangle pattern. Symmetrical triangles are generally continuation pattern and now that it has formed above breakout levels, it can give a breakout on the upside.

In the last session, the stock witnessed high volume action suggesting buying participation in the stock. The ADX line, an indicator of trend strength is turning up from neutral levels reaffirming the strength in the primary uptrend. Thus, the stock is a buy at current levels and on dips to Rs432 with a stop loss below Rs415 for a target of Rs510-520 levels.

KPIT Technologies: BUY| CMP Rs172| Stop loss Rs160| Target Rs195-200| Return 16%

After a strong rally in the month of October and November from Rs125 to Rs182 levels, the stock had corrected in the last couple of weeks.

But, since then, the price has seen a bounce back from Rs152 levels, where 50% retracement comes from the low of Rs125 to high Rs182 levels.

The stock has seen good volumes in the uptrend and post-correction bounce back from support levels, and that has also come on the back of high volumes which indicates participation in the stock.

The Relative strength index on Monday has given a positive crossover with its average on the daily chart confirming resumption of uptrend after correction. Thus, the stock is a buy at current levels and on dips to Rs166 with a stop loss of Rs160 for a target of Rs95-200 levels.

Thomas Cook: BUY| CMP Rs243| Stop loss Rs227| Target 290| Return 19%

On the long-term charts, the stock has formed a rounding base between Rs170 and Rs255 odd levels over the last 30 months. Also, in the last six-month period, price has formed an ascending triangle pattern below the breakout.

The recent bounce back in the stock has come from rising support trend line originating from the low of Rs178 on the weekly charts. Looking at the price pattern on the long-term and medium charts, the stock looks poised for a breakout on the upside.

The price has consistently taken support at its 200-days moving average (DMA) which is an indicator of the overall uptrend and a stop loss can be placed below it for entering long positions.

Thus, the stock is a buy at current levels and on dips to Rs236 with a stop loss of Rs224 and a target of Rs290 levels.

SRF: BUY| CMP Rs1840| Stop loss Rs1730| Target Rs2150-2200| Return 19.5%

The stock has seen a sideways rectangle consolidation for the past one year broadly between Rs1800 and Rs1400 levels. A couple of week back, the price breakout was seen from this congestion zone on high volumes.

Since then, the price has corrected down to its breakout levels to take support at its 20-days moving average and 38.2% retracement of the swing 1556-1910 levels.

The relative strength index on Monday has given a positive crossover with its average on daily chart suggesting resumption of the uptrend. Thus, the stock is a buy at current levels and on dips to Rs1800 with a stop loss below Rs1,740 and a target of Rs2,150-2,200 levels.

