Nifty likely to move towards 10600 in January series; IT stocks back in limelight

ICICIdirect

The Nifty futures have started the January series with one of the highest Open Interests (OI) seen last year. This open interest contains the short Nifty future positions, which are either formed speculatively or as hedged positions against the long portfolios before the upcoming event of Union Budget.

Roll spread in the December series expiry fell from 40 to sub 30 points, indicative of these short rollover of Nifty positions into the January series. These short positions should provide ignition for a further Nifty up move.

We believe if the Nifty starts sustaining above 10,500, some short closure may be seen in Nifty, which should extend upsides towards 10600.

After cooling off sharply post the Gujarat election outcome, volatility has reverted from lower levels as it moved up from 10 percent to close to 13 percent. This is also a sign of caution on part of market participants in the run up to the Budget.

Towards the Budget announcement, underperforming stocks from sectors like capital goods, cement, auto and banking should start performing.

The rural and infrastructure related spaces should witness short covering in the coming series. In addition, Q3 earnings should also be looked at by market participants. IT stocks have been witnessing a pullback before the Infosys result announcement on January 12.

Bank Nifty: Index well placed to test sizeable Call base of 26000

Intraday volatility continued in the banking index due to the underperformance of the PSU banking space. Bank Nifty ended the week marginally negative while broader markets ended at all-time high levels.

A huge swing was seen in the index prior to the settlement on the back of news of additional borrowing by the government in the current fiscal, which resulted in a sharp increase in bond yields.

Private sector leaders have outperformed their PSU counterparts as stocks like Axis Bank ended the week near 52 week high levels.

Unlike the Nifty, open interest in the banking space is significantly low. The current OI is one of the lowest seen since 2014. Fresh additions of positions are likely to provide a fresh directional bias to the index

However, the writing was seen in the Call strike of 26000, which is significantly high compared to any other option strike. Thus, the Bank Nifty is likely to act as a major resistance for the Bank Nifty in the near term.

As the Nifty is already trading near lifetime high levels, major underperformance is not expected from the banking space. Thus, a follow-up move can be seen in the banking space in coming sessions if the Nifty is able to hold its current levels.

The current price ratio (Bank Nifty/Nifty) has been continuously declining from 2.50 to 2.42 levels in the past month. We feel that on the back of outperformance in banking stocks, the ratio may find upward bias once again

2017 sees sharp inflows in EMs as US$ sputters:

Foreign investors (FIIs) continued their year-end inflows in EMs as a weak US$ and risk-on mode aided gains in equities. India and South Korea saw inflows of $195.8 million and $185.1 million, respectively.

Taiwan was the top recipient of fund inflows this week seeing inflows of $248 million.

In the F&O space, FIIs bought to the tune of $380 million in index futures while stock futures saw selling to the tune of $217 million.

FIIs bought almost $294 million in the cash segment, providing an impetus for current gains

Domestic indices continued to gain near fresh highs defying the sharp surge in bond yields even as the Union government is likely to breach its fiscal deficit targets.

Yield differentials among global and Emerging Markets would remain key in 2018 as tightening global yields on the back of major central bank’s hawkish stance could see outflows pressure on EMs.

Inflation growth in developed economies in 2018 could see further rate hikes and put pressure on the bond segments of EMs.

US taxation reform, as well as Fed rate hike trajectory coupled with ECB QE status, are key factors to watch in 2018 in the current situation. BoJ remains only the major central bank to continue its accommodative monetary stance.

Any change its BoJ policy would lead to sharp outflows pressure on all EMs including India. The Union Budget 2018-19 remains a key domestic event to watch in 2018.

Weekly Recommendation:

HCL Technologies Ltd: BUY January future in the range of Rs880-885| Target: Rs960| Stop loss: Rs838

In the December series, the IT Index moved up over 6% already while large caps are also following the midcap strong price performance trend. We are recommending HCL Tech, as the stock continues to display a price recovery trend.

The stock had seen short creation in the October series (fall from Rs940 to Rs840). As the stock has moved above its key shorting level of Rs885, sustainability of the stock above this level is likely to trigger a short covering trend. This is suggesting that the stock could move higher from current levels in the January series as well.

UltraTech Cement: BUY January future in the range of Rs4300-4310| Target: Rs4550| Stop loss Rs4,150

As the Nifty moves up on the back of short covering, stocks from beaten down sectors are also displaying a similar short-covering trend. The cement space was rattled by adverse news flows and is now seeing a short covering move.

We are recommending sectoral heavyweight, UltraTech Cement. The current OI is 10% higher than the average OI of the last three months. It has a short bias as many of these positions were created in the stock decline from Rs4350 to Rs4050.

With the price recovery starting, short covering has started in the stock. The stock also has strong support at around Rs4100 and has seen the recent profit booking leg getting arrested around these levels in the last couple of weeks. Hence, we are recommending long on UltraTech Cement.

The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.