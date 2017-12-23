Nifty likely to hold above 10,400 in holiday-shortened expiry week: ICICIdirect

ICICIdirect

The Nifty50 is expected to consolidate above 10,400 in the coming week. Eventually, it should be able to move towards 10,600. Oversold stocks have started to perform on the back of closure of short positions as Nifty resilience continues.

The rupee appreciation mode has given much-needed support to the market. Despite FIIs being in profit booking mode, crude moving up towards 65 and 10-year G-sec yield trading higher above 7 percent, rupee resilience is really noteworthy.

This is the reason why the much needed short covering in beaten-down stocks has finally panned out in the equity markets. The Nifty has traded below 10,500 for the entire series.

Hence, Call positions at this strike are near 6.5 million shares. However, as the Nifty has recovered above 10,400 only after Gujarat elections outcome, the Put base at this strike is already more than 5 million shares as we are moving towards expiry.

Hence, the Nifty has been able to sustain above 10,400 amid more rangebound sessions. Volatility has cooled off from 17 percent to 12 percent after the recent election outcome. This means Put writers have become active for this expiry perspective.

IT heavyweights supported the market when some banking heavyweights remained under pressure. Higher guidance from Accenture is leading to some recovery in Indian IT stocks before their result announcements starting from January 12.

Bank Nifty

A huge swing was seen in the index on the first day of the week on the back of Gujarat state elections where the Bank Nifty futures made a low of 24,500 and ended well above the resistance level of 25,400.

The follow-up rally continued in the later part of the week where it moved towards 25,800. However, selling in PSU banks kept the index move in check on the higher side.

Private sector leaders continued to perform well where the Rs 24,000 crore infusion by HDFC Bank also provided the required steam to the index. Axis Bank along with other private banks witnessed decent long accumulations.

However, the writing was seen in the Put strike of 25,400 and 25,500, which is likely to act as a support, going forward.

As the Nifty has already made a new life high last Friday, we feel follow-up sentiment boost can also be seen in banking stocks in the expiry week, which is likely to take the index towards the sizeable Call base of 26,000.

The current price ratio (Bank Nifty/Nifty) is been hovering near 2.45 levels in the past few weeks. We feel that on the back of outperformance in banking stocks, the ratio is likely to move towards the high of 2.51 in coming weeks while the support for the ratio can be seen near 2.42 levels.

FII year-end selling seen in India & other EMs:

For emerging markets (EMs), during the week, there was price recovery of over 1 percent. However, FII selling in EMs continued. While from India there was an outflow of USD 350 million, FIIs pulled back from other key EMs also with outflows of USD 300 million each from the economies of South Korea and Taiwan.

However, in the F&O space, FIIs toned down their bearish bets. They created fresh longs in stock futures totalling over USD 400 million and almost stopped their short creation in index future with fresh shorts totalling to less than USD 30 million.

However, the puzzling angle was the constantly strong index option buying even after election verdict. For the week, they bought index options worth over USD 900 million (mainly focused on January series options).

Global risk sentiment seemed to point towards a risk-on mode. The sell-off in the EM space has seem to have abated. In developed markets, the passage of US tax reforms and strong economic date in US and Europe lifted the equity market sentiment, with US indices continuing to move higher into the record territory.

Equity sentiment for EMs will be driving cues from fresh allocations of FIIs (historically, FII equity is low in the second half of December).

Steepening of yield curves in developed markets beyond November highs could again attest to the strong equity surge as well. However, for that to happen, growth and inflation numbers will have to move sharply higher, which does not seem to be the case.

Hence, the Goldilocks phase for equities may continue in the short and medium term. On the domestic front, abatement of bond yield surge around the current 18 month high is key.

Weekly Recommendation

HCL Technologies: Buy December future in the range of Rs 880-885 | Target: Rs 960 | Stop loss: Rs 838

In the December series, the IT Index has moved up over 6 percent already while large caps are also following the midcap strong price performance trend. We are recommending HCL Tech, as the stock continues to display a price recovery trend.

The stock had seen short creation in October series (fall from Rs 940 to Rs 840). As the stock has moved above its key shorting level of Rs 885, the sustainability of the stock above this level is likely to trigger a short covering trend.

Ahead of the December expiry, short Call positions are already moving out from strikes of Rs 880-900. This is suggesting that stock could move higher from current levels in the December expiry week.

UltraTech Cement: Buy December future in the range of Rs 4300-4310 | Target: Rs 4550| Stop loss: Rs 4150

As the Nifty finds strong support around 10000 and moves up on the back of short covering, stocks from beaten down sectors are also displaying a similar short-covering trend.

The cement space was rattled by adverse news flows and is now seeing a short covering move. We are recommending sectoral heavyweight, UltraTech Cement.

The current OI is 10 percent higher than the average OI of the last three months and has a short bias as many of these positions were created in the stock decline from Rs 4350 to Rs 4050. With the price recovery starting, short covering has started in the stock.

The stock also has strong support at around Rs 4100 and has seen the recent profit booking leg getting arrested around these levels in the last couple of weeks. Hence, we are recommending long on UltraTech Cement.

: The author is Head of Derivative from ICICIdirect. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.