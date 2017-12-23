Nifty likely to consolidate between 10,400-10,500; 4 stocks which can give up to 15% return

Way2Wealth Brokers

After correcting in downward sloping channel pattern, the Nifty confirmed its breakout from the said channel on Monday as bulls cheer the victory of BJP in Gujarat & Himachal Pradesh State Elections.

The optimism continued, and Nifty went tad above its previous all-time high of 10,490.45 in Wednesday’s trade. However, selling in banking sector dragged indices from higher levels.

Although the Nifty index surpassed it's all-time high, the Nifty Bank index is still trading well below its previous all-time high. In the coming days, Nifty is likely to see some consolidation and volatility is likely to decrease ahead of Christmas festival hence we advocate traders to adopt a stock specific approach.

The 10,500 levels will act as an immediate resistance and any sustained move beyond this level will drive index higher towards 10,565 / 10,625 levels respectively. On the flip side, 10,400 will act as an immediate support below which the next support comes near 10,330.

Here is a list of top 4 stocks which can give up to xx% return in the next 15-21 sessions:

OFSS: BUY around Rs4050 - 4000| Target Rs4500| Stop loss Rs3790| Timeframe 15 to 21 sessions| Return 10.8%

OFSS has been in a broad consolidation for more than two years and as a result, the stock formed Bullish Cup & Handle pattern on weekly chart. During last week, stock confirmed its breakout from said pattern and hit a fresh all-time high of 4165.

The conservative target of said pattern comes near 4500. The weekly Bollinger Band has started expanding and the current candle is trading well above the upper band of Bollinger band.

Considering the above evidence, we recommend traders to buy this stock in a range of 4050 to 4000 with a price target of 4500. Stop loss should be placed below 3790.

DHFL: BUY around Rs604 - 597| Target Rs665| Stop loss Rs569| Timeframe 15 to 21 trading sessions| Return 10.8%

After posting an all-time high of 679; stock remained under pressure and witnessed decent profit booking. However, the fall got arrested near 570 which coincided with the multiple supports. In line with the expectations, we saw a decent bounce in last week.

Looking at the daily chart, the stock has broken the Lower Top Lower Bottom sequence along with the downward sloping trend line. The weekly Higher Top Higher Bottom is intact.

Hence, we advocate traders to buy this stock in a range of 604 to 597 with a price target of 665. A stop loss can be placed below Rs569.

Tata Motors DVR: BUY around Rs239 - 235| Target Rs275| Stop loss Rs220| Timeframe 15 to 21 trading session| Return 15%

Looking at the weekly chart, stock rebound sharply from its 78.6% retracement support of its entire previous weekly swing move. The weekly RSI (14) has signaled a range shift which is a bullish pattern.

The weekly Bollinger Band has contracted significantly post a sharp correction. The current week candle has engulfed its previous bearish candle.

Considering the above technical pattern, we expect trend reversal in this stock hence we advocate traders to buy this stock in a range of 239 to 235 with an upside price target of 275. A stop loss could be placed below Rs220.

Dish TV: Buy at 81.50| Target Rs88| Stop loss Rs77.50| Timeframe 15 to 20 trading session| Return 8%

Looking at the daily chart, the stock has rebound sharply from its strong support zone and rallied till 86. Subsequently, a minor consolidation was seen which resulted into a formation of the Descending triangle pattern.

During Thursday’s session, stock confirmed its breakout from a said triangle. The daily 9-45 EMA is still positive. Hence, we maintain our positive view of this stock and expect the stock to head towards 88. Stop loss should be placed below 77.50.

: The author is Head Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by the investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.