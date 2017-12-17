Nifty has strong base around 10,000 to withstand any negative outcome in Gujarat elections

If Nifty fails to hold 10,200 zones then go for 10,200 or 10,100 protective put to hedge your downside on Monday, Chandan Taparia, Derivatives, and Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities said in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) How is market likely to pan out next week amid outcome of crucial Assembly elections data?

A) As per exit polls, it seems that ruling party, BJP, may get the majority but the real outcome is the real thing to follow. If the outcome is better than the exit poll than it could cheer the street by hitting fresh highs to salute the bulls while a decline in seats could see a range bound reaction.

If something negative, which was not expected came out on the D-Day, does come out, then fasten your seat belt to feel a knee-jerk reaction and market volatility.

The Nifty had a volatile week as it fell to 10,141 but recovered sharply to close near key supply area of 10,330-10,350 zones. India VIX moved up sharply during the week and hit its 10-months high at 17.39.

Higher volatility was keeping the up and down swing in the market throughout the week. Going forward, volatility has to cool down below 13 zones to get a smooth ride to start for the next leg of the rally towards new high territory.

Q) How is market looking at the monthly and weekly charts?

A) Nifty formed a Hammer candle on the weekly scale which indicates that bulls are back on the track and decline is being bought. It has been moving in a falling wedge from last eight weeks.

It has been observed that rising market with Falling Wedge has a bullish implication if the technical theory is to be concerned. It has formed a strong base and the downside seems limited but requires a hold above 10,330 to get a decisive leg of the rally to top previous life high of 10,490 then 10,650 zones.

On the monthly scale trend is intact to positive but first time in last 11 months it has broken previous monthly low which caused a concern for bulls to rethink about the ongoing market sentiment.

Q) What should be the strategy of investors?

A) The trend is likely to remain intact even if it gets small dips and better to buy good quality stocks which have recently seen declines from highs to add a new basket.

If Nifty gets a decisive breakout beyond 10,330 then go for 10,350-10,500 bull call spread by playing the upside with paying the limited premium.

If in case, it fails to hold 10,200 zones then go for 10,200 or 10,100 protective put to hedge your downside

Q) Any stocks which are looking attractive?

A) As per technical and derivatives setup, we see a bottom out process in Hindalco, Tata Steel, and Bajaj Finance while momentum could continue in stock like HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Shriram Transport Finance, SRF, M&M and selective Oil marketing companies. Weakness was seen only in few PSU Banks, as well as Asian Paint, etc.

Q) Given the fact we saw a decent rally on Thursday and Friday. Could we see a creation of an intermediate market top on Monday or next week after a breakout?

A) Given the scenario, if the market fails to hold beyond 10,330 zones and slips below 10,178 then momentum and positive setup could fizzle out to retest the recent swing loss of 10,094 and 10,033.

But intact put writing at lower strike could hold the market on the decline if it gets the negative sentiments from election outcome as per derivatives database. If data is concerned then the downside is limited then the upside till it holds the psychological 10,000 zones.

On the options front, maximum put open interest stood at 10,000 followed by 10,200 strikes while maximum call OI stood at 10,500 followed by 10,400 strikes.

We have seen significant put writing at 10,300 and 10,200 strikes while call writing is intact at 10,450 and 10500 strikes.

Put writing at higher strike suggests shifting of the support while intact call writing at 10,450 and 10,500 could restrict its upside momentum.

Option band signifies a broader trading band between the range of 10,000 to 10,500 while immediate band is narrowing from 10,200 to 10,500 for the next coming sessions