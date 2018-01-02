Nifty EPS target at Rs 577; like auto, consumer goods; underweight on realty, telecom: IDFC Sec

Hinting at a growth of over 20 percent year on year, IDFC Securities has pegged Nifty’s FY19 EPS target to be Rs 577.

In a report on its India strategy, the broking firm said that asset heavy and export-oriented industries are likely to benefit by recovery in global economy.

Meanwhile, consumption and discretionary consumption will find growth impetus from retail credit, it said in its report. In fact, it expects recent reduction in tax rates to boost overall consumption.

On the downside, it sees mild downgrade risks to be continuing in the near term, but earnings could bounce from FY19.

The brokerage is overweight on sectors such as engineering and capital goods, construction, metals & mining, oil & gas, consumer goods, automobiles, media and pharmaceuticals.

It is neutral on banks, cement, chemicals, power and IT and underweight on real estate and telecom.

Among its top picks, SBI, ONGC, Motherson Sumi, HPCL, Hindalco Industries, Aurobindo Pharma, Bharat Electronics and Ashok Leyland. In the small and midcap space, top picks are Kajaria Ceramics, SpiceJet, Ashoka Buildcon and Greenply Industries, but the top sell remains to be Bajaj Auto.