Days hours minutes
Jan 18, 2018 01:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

NCDEX appoints Vijay Kumar as MD & CEO

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leading commodity bourse NCDEX today announced the appointment of Vijay Kumar Venkataraman as the new Managing Director and CEO of the exchange for three years effective today.

He brings over 25 years of experience in leadership roles in the areas of commodity trading and merchandising along with risk management, logistics and operations, it said.

Kumar is an agro-industry veteran who has worked for companies like National Bulk Handling Corporation, Cargill, Reliance Industries, Arthur Andersen, ITC Ltd, Britannia and Sharp Group. He had also worked at NCDEX as chief business officer between June 2009 to September 2014.

NCDEX Chairman Nabi Narayan Das said Kumar's "wealth of experience in this domain will be a great asset to the company". NCDEX stands at the cusp of various promising initiatives, and "I am confident that under his visionary leadership, we will achieve new heights", Das said in a statement.

He thanked outgoing MD and CEO Samir Shah for his support over the last four years and the role he has played in helping NCDEX achieve key goals.

