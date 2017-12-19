App
Dec 18, 2017 03:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Monitor tech companies to spot signs of the next market bubble: Bank of America

The bank said that it is best to watch tech companies' market performance closely for signs of a market bubble.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the debate surrounding Bitcoin's popularity gaining steam each passing day, the investment banking arm of Bank of America - Bank of America Merill Lynch (BAML) - has given some facts about identifying a bubble in the mainstream instruments of investment.

The bank said that it is best to watch tech companies’ market performance closely for signs of a market bubble.

According to a report by Business Insider, BAML has recommended watching the relationship between stock prices and bond yields in the tech sector.

The report notes, that since 1998 to present, the tech stock heavy Nasdaq index has been ‘closely tracking the ratio between tech stocks with a junk bond rating and those with investment-grade credit’.

However, just around the dot-com bubble, there was a high divergence between both of them - that is bond yields and the Nasdaq index.

BAML maintains that the next bubble is due to follow a similar template – established during market headwinds - and not just in the US.

Three instances in history, as per BAML, established this even further.

The Japan asset price bubble between 1986 and 1991 when Japanese government bond yields rose 170 basis points and the Nikkei rose 31%. Real estate and stock prices got highly inflated during that time. The price bubble burst in early 1992.

Just before the dotcom-bubble burst in 1999, the Nasdaq rose 230% higher and US Treasury yields soared by 220 basis points.

Similarly, in China, back in 2007, Shanghai Composite index rose as much as 200% and Chinese yields jumped 160 basis points.

The report says that BAML’s chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett has been bearish lately about the markets. A fund manager survey by his firm in the US has shown that a large number of investors are taking ‘higher-than-normal’ risks. As per Hartnett, the market in the US was showing ‘irrational exuberance’.

