App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • Image 3
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 16, 2018 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Merrill Lynch sells Bharti Airtel shares worth Rs 1,931 crore

Merrill Lynch today offloaded shares worth Rs 1,931 crore in telecom operator Bharti Airtel, through an open market transaction.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Merrill Lynch today offloaded shares worth Rs 1,931 crore in telecom operator Bharti Airtel, through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd sold 3.87 crore shares, amounting to 0.97 percent stake, in Bharti Airtel.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 499.1 apiece, valuing the transaction at Rs 1,931.23 crore, the data showed.

At the end of December quarter, Merrill Lynch held 5.09 crore shares of the telecom major.

The shares were bought by SRS Partners (Cayman) LLC.

Bharti Airtel stock settled for the day at Rs 496.90 on the BSE, down 1.43 percent from the previous close.

tags #Bharti Airtel #Market news

most popular

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Scared of investing @ record highs? Here are top 10 stocks which could turn multibaggers

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

Oil hovers below $70 highs, clouded by rise in US output

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

BSE approves Rs 166 cr share buyback within a year of listing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.