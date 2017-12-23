App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 22, 2017 02:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mcap of BSE-listed cos soars to record high of Rs 150 lakh cr

The 30-share index Sensex was trading 169.96 points higher at 33,926.24 during the afternoon trade.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Total market valuation of all listed companies on BSE today touched a record high of over Rs 150 lakh crore helped by strong gains in the broader market.



Led by market gains, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies rose to Rs 1,50,80,323 crore (USD 2.35 trillion).

The Sensex has gained 7,309.07 points or 27.45 per cent so far this year. The index had hit an all-time high of 33,956.31 on December 20 this year.

The total market valuation of all listed firms on BSE had hit Rs 100 lakh crore level on November 28, 2014.

RIL is the country's most valued firm with a market capitalisation of Rs 5,81,352.29 crore followed by TCS (Rs 5,07,860.50 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 4,83,838.59 crore), ITC (Rs 3,21,098.35 crore) and HUL (Rs 2,93,135.33 crore).

