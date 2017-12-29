App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 29, 2017 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market wraps up 2017 on a high note. What stood out for D-Street this year?

It has been a good year for investors, with Sensex and Nifty returning up to 29 percent this year, a healthy gain. The Nifty clocked fresh milestone of 10,000 in July earlier this year, while the Sensex clocked 34,000 for the first time in the past few sessions.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The market on Friday concluded trading for the last time in this calendar year.

Frontline indices have ended the year on a positive note, with the Sensex ending over 200 points higher, while the Nifty ended above the 10,500-mark.

It has been a good year for investors, with Sensex and Nifty returning up to 29 percent this year, a healthy gain. The Nifty clocked fresh milestone of 10,000 in July earlier this year, while the Sensex clocked 34,000 for the first time in the past few sessions.

Experts highlight that the market largely had a one-way movement, with the intensity of corrections being not very deep. “The deepest correction in 2017 was the shallowest ever in the history of the National Stock Exchange… It shows how steady the markets have been this year and what domestic liquidity can do to volatility,” Gautam Shah of JM Financial told CNBC-TV18 earlier in the day.

related news

So, how do individual aspects to the market look like? How have broader markets performed? What were the standout stocks?

Moneycontrol takes a look at such data on an annual basis and lists out a snapshot of multiple aspects of the market.

Best performing Sensex stocks

mkt 1

Best performing Nifty stocks

mkt 2

Bajaj Finance tops the list with 108 percent gains, followed by Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki, among others.

Best Performing IPO

In the non-SME space, Apex Frozen Foods witnessed a huge uptick in the recent past, gaining over 500 percent. Shankara Building Products and Avenue Supermarts are a close second and third with gains of 280-290 percent.

Best performing midcaps

mkt 3

Vakrangee tops the charts with a gain of over 200 percent in the past one year, while Dalmia Bharat comes in fifth with 135 percent gain.

Best performing smallcaps

mkt 4

Bhansali Eng tops the chart with gains of around 744 percent in the past one year, while Adani Transmission also features in the list.

tags #Market Cues #Market Edge

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.