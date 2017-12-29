Market wraps up 2017 on a high note. What stood out for D-Street this year?

The market on Friday concluded trading for the last time in this calendar year.

Frontline indices have ended the year on a positive note, with the Sensex ending over 200 points higher, while the Nifty ended above the 10,500-mark.

It has been a good year for investors, with Sensex and Nifty returning up to 29 percent this year, a healthy gain. The Nifty clocked fresh milestone of 10,000 in July earlier this year, while the Sensex clocked 34,000 for the first time in the past few sessions.

Experts highlight that the market largely had a one-way movement, with the intensity of corrections being not very deep. “The deepest correction in 2017 was the shallowest ever in the history of the National Stock Exchange… It shows how steady the markets have been this year and what domestic liquidity can do to volatility,” Gautam Shah of JM Financial told CNBC-TV18 earlier in the day.

So, how do individual aspects to the market look like? How have broader markets performed? What were the standout stocks?

Moneycontrol takes a look at such data on an annual basis and lists out a snapshot of multiple aspects of the market.

Best performing Sensex stocks

Best performing Nifty stocks

Bajaj Finance tops the list with 108 percent gains, followed by Tata Steel, and Maruti Suzuki, among others.

Best Performing IPO

In the non-SME space, Apex Frozen Foods witnessed a huge uptick in the recent past, gaining over 500 percent. Shankara Building Products and Avenue Supermarts are a close second and third with gains of 280-290 percent.

Best performing midcaps

Vakrangee tops the charts with a gain of over 200 percent in the past one year, while Dalmia Bharat comes in fifth with 135 percent gain.

Best performing smallcaps