Dec 13, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Dec 13, 2017 12:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Unitech slips 16% on SC order; SBI, Reliance, Vedanta most active

Bharti Airtel, Shriram Transport, ITC, HDFC, ACC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries and Vedanta are the most active stocks on the indices.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The benchmark indices trading strong in the afternoon trade as Nifty trading nearly 10300 mark. The Sensex was up 137.33 points at 33365.32, and the Nifty was up 47.70 points at 10287.90.

The advance-decline is in favor of advanced, as about 1339 shares have advanced, and 976 shares are on declining side, while 130 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel, Shriram Transport, ITC, HDFC, ACC, ICICI Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries and Vedanta are the most active stocks on the indices.

Global brokerage house Citi has maintained its buy rating on UPL but slashed target price marginally to Rs 1,000 (from Rs 1,020 per share) to adjust for lower debt repayment. The research house feels concerns are overdone and at current prices, the stock presents buying opportunity.

"Brazil business is set to grow despite headwinds and Mancozeb will get fresh legs from Bayer tie-up," Citi said in its research note.

The crop protection company will keep cash in hand as a war chest for interesting opportunities, the research house feels. For the quarter ended September 2017, profit grew by 43.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 238 crore and revenue from operations increased 3 percent to Rs 3,770 crore.

The share price of Unitech fell 16 percent intraday Wednesday after Supreme Court upheld the order of National Company Law Tribunal, allowing the government to takeover the management of company.

The apex court has dismissed the Unitech's appeal challenging the recent order of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) directing the central government to take over the management of the real estate firm that has projects spread across Gurgaon and Noida.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

tags #Market Cues

