Market Update: Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank top gainers; RIL most active, Hindalco, Vedanta fall 2%

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday morning were trading on a negative note with the Nifty down 26 points or 0.26 percent while the Sensex shed 49 points and was trading at 32753.

Sobha from the realty space was up over 2 percent as Nifty realty outperformed the broader indices.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra Bank which was up 1 percent each followed by Infosys which gained 0.75 percent. Zee Entertainment and Reliance Industries were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, Jet Airways, Infosys, State Bank of India and Tata Steel.

The top losers were Hindalco Industries and Vedanta which fell over 2 percent each followed by Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Videocon Industries which gained close to 5 percent. Rattan India, Aegis Logistics, Den Networks and Welspun Corp were the other top Sensex gainers.

Aegis Logistics, Balkrishna Industries, Den Networks, Proctor & Gamble and Cholamandalam Investments were some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

Dena Bank, Lupin and MCX India were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were United Spirits, Greemlam Industries and Apex Frozen Foods were some of the stocks.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday morning with 848 stocks advancing as against 693 declines. On the other hand, 1058 stocks advanced and 690 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global reserach firm CLSA has retained a buy call on Dish TV with target raised to Rs 108 from Rs 97 per share and sees significant synergy benefits for company from Videocon d2h merger.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2150, target of Rs 2300.

