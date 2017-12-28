Market Update: Sensex, Nifty trades flat; SBI, Hero motocorp top loser; Dr Reddy's get USFDA nod

Benchmark indices remained volatile in late morning deals ahead of last F&O expiry of the year.

The Sensex was down 13.62 points at 33898.19, and the Nifty was up 1.40 points at 10492.20. About 1398 shares have advanced, 1073 shares declined, and 160 shares are unchanged.

Tata Steel, HUL, TCS, Coal India and Dr Reddy’s Labs are the top gainers on the BSE, while top losers are Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Hero Motocorp, SBI and Sun Pharma.

HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys, TCS and Asian Paints are the positive contributors for Sensex.

Except auto, bankex, all the other major indices are trading in green.

The banking definitely looks very weak and I am going short on Punjab National Bank. I expect a target of Rs 160 with a stoploss of Rs 175 for the current month. However, if someone wants to take it to the next month that would be a better idea for a positional trader, said CA Rudramurthy, Head-Research at Vachana Investments.

"Similarly, I see lot of resistance kicking in ICICI Bank and stock is definitely facing stiff resistances. I would also like to short ICICI Bank with target of Rs 300 and stoploss of Rs 316," he added.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories shares gained nearly a percent intraday Thursday on receiving approval from the US health regulator for drug that reduces blood phenylalanine.

The pharma major has received tentative approval from US Food and Drug Administration for Sapropterin Dihydrochloride (100 mg) tablets.