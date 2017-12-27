Market Update: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; Sun Pharma, BHEL, HUL top gainer, L&T wins orders of Rs 1,125cr

The Indian markets are witnessing a rangebound movement on Wednesday as Sensex was trading above 34,000 and Nifty holding 10500.

The Sensex was up 64.86 points at 34075.47, and the Nifty was up 5.20 points at 10536.70. About 1434 shares have advanced, 1024 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged

Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Labs, BHEL, HUL, NTPC, Aurobindo Pharma, Zee Entertainment and Cipla are the top gainers on the indices, while top losers include Wipro, ICICI Bank, Coal India, Infosys, Asian Paints, HPCL, UltraTech Cement, IOC and Hindalco Industries.

S&P BSE pharma index is outperforming the sectoral indices with a gain of 2.4 percent.

The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 1,125 crore across various business segments.

The metallurgical and material handling business has bagged orders worth Rs 710 crore in metallurgical sector, in the area of product business and add-on jobs.

Other businesses of L&T construction have received orders worth Rs 415 crore

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Wockhardt is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 910 and target of Rs 945. TV Today Network is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 465 and target of Rs 490. JM Financial is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 150 and target of Rs 162."