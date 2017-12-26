App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 26, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; Welspun Corp up 13%, NTPC, M&M, SBI top losers on BSE

Top losers on the BSE includes, NTPC, M&M, SBI, Coal India and Hero Motocorp.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian indices were continue to trade flat as Nifty hovering around 10,500, while Sensex holding above 33,900.

The Sensex was down 12.08 points at 33928.22, and the Nifty was down 3.50 points at 10489.50. About 1604 shares have advanced, 875 shares declined, and 153 shares are unchanged.

DLF, HUDCO, Oberoi Realty, Godrej Properties and Prestige Estate are the top gainer in the real estate space.

Larsen & Toubro has bagged an orders worth Rs 3,355 crore to design and construct a state-of-the-art for India International Convention & Expo Center, New Delhi.

Shares of Welspun Corp added 13.5 percent intraday Tuesday as it has bagged an order for supply of 124 K MTs pipes.

Top losers on the BSE includes, NTPC, M&M, SBI, Coal India and Hero Motocorp.

On the BSE 225 stock has touched the 52-wek high, while 24 counters are trading at 52-week low.

Reliance Industries, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, TCS and Asian Paints are the positive contributors to the Sensex.

According to Rahul Shah, Associate VP at Motilal Oswal, in metals again we have seen good rally. After a consolidation again it has started moving up. So, JSW Steel is in top of my mind. I think we have seen stock slowly consolidating and seen the longs build up in the future segments. I would buy JSW Steel with a stoploss of Rs 261 and target of Rs 280."

"I think Sun Pharmaceutical is again top of my mind. We have seen Sun Pharma consolidating between Rs 520 and 530 for quite some time. I would buy Sun Pharma with a stoploss of Rs 527 target of Rs 560. We have seen Shriram Transport Finance again hitting 52-week high on Friday and it has gone into a new range now. So, I think stock is still showing lot of strength from the current level as well. I would buy Shriram with a stoploss of Rs 1,440 target of Rs 1,520," he said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

