Market Update: SBI, PNB, YES Bank up 2% as Bank Nifty outperforms; Hero Moto, Wipro top losers

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday afternoon were still trading on a negative note with the Nifty up 1 point or 0.01 percent while the Sensex shed 25 points and was trading at 32838.

Bank Nifty was the outperforming sector led by Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.

Phoenix Mills from the realty space was up close to 4 percent from the realty space.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Bajaj Finance which gained 2 percent while Reliance Industries was up 1.7 percent.Yes Bank, BPCL and State Bank of India were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Biocon, Reliance Industries, Infosys, SBI and HDFC.

The top losers were Hero Moto and Wipro which fell over 2 percent each followed by Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and NTPC.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Hathway which jumped over 6 percent while Alkem was up 6 percent. Den Networks and Videocon were the other top gainers.

41 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Abbott India, Gilette, Indraprastha Gas, KEI Industries and Vakrangee among others.

Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, PTC India Financial, Sakthi Sugars, MCX India and Reliance Naval were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Abbott India, Gilette, Apex Frozen, IGL, P&G, ICICI Lombard and Hexaware Tech among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday afternoon with 683 stocks advancing as against 990 declines. On the other hand, 1076 stocks advanced and 1512 stocks declined on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Vakrangee with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 770 while Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com has a buy on Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 327 for target of Rs 345.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd