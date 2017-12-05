App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 05, 2017 02:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: SBI, PNB, YES Bank up 2% as Bank Nifty outperforms; Hero Moto, Wipro top losers

Bank Nifty was the outperforming sector led by Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday afternoon were still trading on a negative note with the Nifty up 1 point or 0.01 percent while the Sensex shed 25 points and was trading at 32838.

Bank Nifty was the outperforming sector led by Federal Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank.

Phoenix Mills from the realty space was up close to 4 percent from the realty space.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Bajaj Finance which gained 2 percent while Reliance Industries was up 1.7 percent.Yes Bank, BPCL and State Bank of India were the other top gainers.

related news

The most active stocks were Biocon, Reliance Industries, Infosys, SBI and HDFC.

The top losers were Hero Moto and Wipro which fell over 2 percent each followed by Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and NTPC.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Hathway which jumped over 6 percent while Alkem was up 6 percent. Den Networks and Videocon were the other top gainers.

41 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Abbott India, Gilette, Indraprastha Gas, KEI Industries and Vakrangee among others.

Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, PTC India Financial, Sakthi Sugars, MCX India and Reliance Naval were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Abbott India, Gilette,  Apex Frozen, IGL, P&G, ICICI Lombard and Hexaware Tech among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday afternoon with 683 stocks advancing as against 990 declines. On the other hand, 1076 stocks advanced and 1512 stocks declined on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Vakrangee with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 770 while Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com has a buy on Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 327 for target of Rs 345.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.