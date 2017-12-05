Market Update: RIL, Bharti Airtel top Nifty gainers; Eicher Motors down over 2%, Infosys most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday afternoon were still trading on a negative note with the Nifty down 42 points or 0.42 percent while the Sensex shed 141 points and was trading at 32727.

Sobha from the realty space was up over 2 percent as Nifty realty outperformed the broader indices.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were BPCL which gained 1 percent followed by Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks were Biocon, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank and HDFC.

The top losers were Eicher Motors, Power Grid and ONGC which fell over 2 percent each followed by Ambuja Cements and Hero MotoCorp.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Videocon Industries which gained close to 5 percent. Den Networks, Hexaware Tech, Parag Milk and L&T Finance were the other top Sensex gainers.

39 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Abbott India, Gilette, Indraprastha Gas, KEI Industries and Vakrangee among others.

Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, PTC India Financial, Sakthi Sugars and Reliance Naval were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Abbott India, Gilette, Apex Frozen, IGL, P&G among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday afternoon with 481 stocks advancing as against 1143 declines. On the other hand, 789 stocks advanced and 1566 stocks declined on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Vakrangee with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 770 while Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com has a buy on Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 327 for target of Rs 345.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd