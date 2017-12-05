App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 05, 2017 11:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: RIL, Bharti Airtel top Nifty gainers; Eicher Motors down over 2%, Infosys most active

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday afternoon with 481 stocks advancing as against 1143 declines. On the other hand, 789 stocks advanced and 1566 stocks declined on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday afternoon were still trading on a negative note with the Nifty down 42 points or 0.42 percent while the Sensex shed 141 points and was trading at 32727.

Sobha from the realty space was up over 2 percent as Nifty realty outperformed the broader indices.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were BPCL which gained 1 percent followed by Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma.

The most active stocks were Biocon, Reliance Industries, Infosys, Axis Bank and HDFC.

related news

The top losers were Eicher Motors, Power Grid and ONGC which fell over 2 percent each followed by Ambuja Cements and Hero MotoCorp.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Videocon Industries which gained close to 5 percent. Den Networks, Hexaware Tech, Parag Milk and L&T Finance were the other top Sensex gainers.

39 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Abbott India, Gilette, Indraprastha Gas, KEI Industries and Vakrangee among others.

Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, PTC India Financial, Sakthi Sugars and Reliance Naval were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Abbott India, Gilette,  Apex Frozen, IGL, P&G among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday afternoon with 481 stocks advancing as against 1143 declines. On the other hand, 789 stocks advanced and 1566 stocks declined on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Vakrangee with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 770 while Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com has a buy on Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 327 for target of Rs 345.

DisclaimerReliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Shalby Hospitals IPO opens today. Should you subscribe to the issue?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Top 15 unloved stocks on D-Street rose up to 38%; are you ignoring them too?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Salil Parekh takes charge: Will he continue with Vishal Sikka's vision for Infosys?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.