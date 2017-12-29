Market Update: Reliance Comm up 35%, Astron Paper debut with 140% gain; 107 stocks hit 52-week high on BSE

Equity benchmarks started off the January series on a strong note as the Nifty reclaimed 10,500 level, backed by positive Asian cues.

The Sensex was up 118.45 points at 33966.48, and the Nifty was up 33.40 points at 10511.30. The market breath favouring advancing, as about 1441 shares have advanced while 531 shares were on declining side and 102 shares are unchanged.

107 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on BSE including Reliance Communications, Dredging Corporation India, Century Textiles and Industries, Jet Airways and SAIL.

66 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Alembic, 3i Infotech, Globus Spirits, Havells India, HEG, Jindal Steel & Power and Jain Irrigation Systems.

The most active stocks was Reliance Communications, Power Grid, IRB InvIT, Reliance Capital and Dredging Corporation on the BSE.

Reliance Communications shares surged as much as 35 percent in early trade Friday after the company signed an agreement to sell its wireless assets to Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio Infocomm. The rally is an addition to 90 percent upside seen in previous three consecutive sessions.

Astron Paper and Board Mills has listed on the exchanges with a gain of more than 140 percent on Friday. Its initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed 243.20 times.

At 10:04 hrs Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd. was quoting at Rs 119.70, up Rs 69.70, or 139.40 percent on the BSE.

Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities told CNBC-TV18, "One can buy Indo Count Industries (ICIL). This stock has seen rollover of 91 percent and after a long time this stock is bottoming out. One can buy with a stoploss of Rs 122 and I am expecting a move towards Rs 134 kind of level in the counter."

"Dr Reddy's has formed a positive price pattern. Multiple price pattern is happening at current juncture including inverse head and shoulder and cup and handle price pattern. So recommending to buy with a stoploss of Rs 2,395 and looking for target towards Rs 2,500. We have positive coverage on Motherson Sumi as well. We are recommending to buy with a stoploss of Rs 365 and expecting it to head towards Rs 390-400 kind of levels," he added.