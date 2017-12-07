Market Update: Petronet, GAIL jumps 3-4%; SBI, PNB up close to 1%, Maruti, RIL most active

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday afternoon were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 67 points or 0.68 percent while the Sensex added 203 points and was trading at 32800.

Nifty midcap outperformed adding 0.84 percent led by GMR Infra, Godrej Industries, IGL, Petronet LNG and Jaiprakash Associates.

Nifty PSU bank added close to 1 percent led by IOB, Union Bank, Bank of India, PNB and State Bank of India.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most was GAIL India which jumped over 4 percent and Tech Mahindra added 3 percent followed by Bosch, Aurobindo Pharma and Maruti Suzuki..

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki, IRB Infra, Reliance Industries and Jet Airways.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Rattan India which zoomed close to 9 percent while KEC International was up 6.8 percent. TV18 Broadcast, Videocon, Rajesh Exports were the other top gainers.

36 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Maruti, Emami, KEC International, VRL Logistics and TVS Motor Company.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Maruti Suzuki, GM Breweries, TVS Motor and Biocon were some of the stocks.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday afternoon with 1214 stocks advancing as against 418 declines. On the other hand, 1755 stocks advanced and 692 stocks declined on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Bajaj Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 468, target of Rs 490

