Market Update: Nifty, Sensex trade higher; IT index up 2%, IMP Powers locked at 5% upper circuit

The Indian markets opened on positive note with Sensex inching towards the 35,000 mark and Nifty also trading well above 10,750 mark.

The Sensex was up 55.50 points at 34899.01, and the Nifty was up 11.80 points at 10753.30. The market breadth was in favor of declines with 1086 stocks advancing as against 1220 shares declines, while 238 shares are unchanged.

Wipro, TCS, Infosys, HUL, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Zee Entertainment are the top gainers on the indices.

The IT index gained over 2 percent among all sectoral indices. TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra are the top gainers in the IT space.

Shares of IMP Powers has locked at 5 percent upper circuit as the company entered into a license agreement for 20 years with Smart Hydro Power GmbH.

Smart Hydro Power GmbH is a German Company, has chosen to give the exclusive rights of its proprietary products and technologies to IMP Powers as per the terms and conditions mentioned in the license agreement.

According to Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities, HDFC Bank has given a decisive close above Rs 1,875, added open interest buy around 7-8 percent, fresh Put writing also visible in the counter. So recommending to buy with a stoploss of Rs 1,875 for an upside target towards Rs 1,945 level."