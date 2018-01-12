App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 12, 2018 03:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Trends: Nifty, Sensex slip; BHEL starts 250 MW thermal power unit in Bihar

All the sectoral indices trading in red except power. Also midcap and smallcap index lost 0.5 percent in the afternoon trade.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices extended losses amid volatility after Supreme Court judges said the working of top court not in order.

The Sensex was down 40.32 points at 34463.17, and the Nifty was down 16.70 points at 10634.50.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines with about 1045 shares have advancing as against 1653 shares declines, while 304 shares remained unchanged.

HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys, L&T, TCS and Adani Ports are the negative contributors to the Sensex and Nifty.

All the sectoral indices trading in red except power. Also midcap and smallcap index lost 0.5 percent in the afternoon trade.

Gayatri Project, UPL, Shree Cements, Tinplate and Greenlam Industries are the most active shares on the BSE.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has successfully commissioned a 250 MW thermal power unit in Bihar.

The unit has been commissioned at Barauni extension thermal power project of Bihar State power generation company.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Zee Entertainment is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 590, target of Rs 615."

He further added, "Thomas Cook is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 263, target of Rs 278. HCC is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 41, target of Rs 50."

Top 5 stocks which could turn out to be ‘Dark Horse’ of the year 2018; do you own them?

Goodyear India – Strong financials and reasonable valuations merit a look

Infosys to announce Q3 earnings on Friday; here are 5 key things to watch out

