Market Update: Nifty, Sensex at record high; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T top gainer

The benchmark indices extended gain after opening at record highs, while the Nifty trading above 10,750 for the first time.

The Sensex was up 281.50 points at 34873.89, and the Nifty up 77.50 points at 10758.80. About 1790 shares have advanced, 667 shares declined, and 273 shares are unchanged.

ICICI Bank, HDFC, Tata Steel, NTPC, L&T, Zee Entertainment and HPCL are the top gainers on the indices, while top losers includes IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HUL, Hero Motocorp, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors and HCL Technologies.

Capital First rose nearly 7 percent in early trade on Monday to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 895 after IDFC Bank announced its merger with the non-banking financial company (NBFC) over the weekend.

The share swap ratio has been fixed at 139:10, which means 139 shares of IDFC Bank will be allotted for every 10 equity shares of Capital First.

Capital First is 35.97 percent owned by private equity firm Warburg Pincus, 13.91 percent owned by GIC, while V Vaidyanathan, also the Founder and Executive Chairman, holds the third largest stake at 10.5 percent.

Yogesh Mehta of MOSL told CNBC-Tv18, "We are recommending Zee Entertainment to buy. Currently it is quoting at Rs 594 in F&O segment and can consider price target of Rs 610-614. It has given a strong breakout after three years from the consolidation, so Rs 580 can be kept has a stoploss."

"Kotak Mahindra Bank has closed at around Rs 1,023 in spot and future with 1,025. That can be considered as a buy, multiple supports are there around Rs 990-1,000 levels. So, there Rs 1,070 could be the price target keeping a stoploss of Rs 1,000."

"Third one is Equitas Holdings which has given a strong breakout after touching to a low Rs 133 in last four weeks. Now again back to Rs 158 zone. So, can be considered as a buy from here; Rs 163 is a current price, keeping Rs 158 as a stoploss, target could be in the range of Rs 170-173," he added.