Market Update: Maruti up 1%, hits record high; GAIL jumps 3%, midcap outperforms

The Indian benchmark indices on Thursday morning were trading on a positive note with the Nifty up 49 points or 0.48 percent while the Sensex added 154 points and was trading at 32751.

Nifty midcap outperformed adding 0.83 percent led by GMR Infra, Godrej Industries, IGL, Petronet LNG and Jaiprakash Associates.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most was GAIL India which jumped over 3 percent and Tech Mahindra added 2 percent followed by Bosch, Aurobindo Pharma and L&T..

The most active stocks were Maruti Suzuki and Jet Airways which added over 1 percent each.

The top losers were HCL Tech and Wipro.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Rattan India which zoomed close to 11 percent while Videocon was up 4.8 percent. Bajaj Electricals, MMTC and Petronet LNG were the other top gainers.

Maruti, Emami, VRL Logistics and Apex Frozen were some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high on the NSE.

Dena Bank, Lupin and MCX India were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Maruti Suzuki, Biocon and Apex Frozen Foods were some of the stocks.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Thursday morning with 1237 stocks advancing as against 353 declines. On the other hand, 1567 stocks advanced and 504 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global reserach firm CLSA has retained a buy call on Dish TV with target raised to Rs 108 from Rs 97 per share and sees significant synergy benefits for company from Videocon d2h merger.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Bajaj Electricals with a stop loss of Rs 468, target of Rs 490

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd