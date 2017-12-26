App
Dec 26, 2017 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Market rangebound; realty outperform; Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel top gainer

The Sensex was down 20.28 points at 33920.02, and the Nifty was down 7 points at 10486. About 1601 shares have advanced, 999 shares declined, and 167 shares are unchanged.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market continues to trade rangebound in the afternoon trade, with a hint of negative bias.

The Sensex was down 20.28 points at 33920.02, and the Nifty was down 7 points at 10486. About 1601 shares have advanced, 999 shares declined, and 167 shares are unchanged.

Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, BHEL, Sun Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Bosch and Vedanta are the tip gainers on the indices, while top losers include NTPC, M&M, HDFC Bank, SBI, Coal India and HUL.

All the BSE sectoral indices are trading in green except bankex, IT and Power trading marginally lower.

Top gainers in pharma include Sun Pharma, Cipla, Cadila Healthcare, Aurobindo Pharma and Lupin.

According to Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, the midcap index and the breadth still remains quite positive. I have two calls on the long side from there.  HCL Infosystems is a buy with a stop at Rs 54 and look for target of Rs 63 over the next few days."

He further added, "Bajaj Auto finally has broken above that zone of Rs 3,320-3,350 and now should be bought with a stop below Rs 3,330 for target close to about Rs 3,450."

