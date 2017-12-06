Market Update: IT, Realty outperforms; RIL up 1%, United Spirits hits 52-week high; Hindalco dips 3%

The Indian benchmark indices on Wednesday afternoon extended their morning losses and were trading on a negative note with the Nifty down 38 points or 0.38 percent while the Sensex shed 88 points and was trading at 32714.

CNX IT outperformed led by Mindtree, Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech and Cyient.

Sobha, Delta Corp and Oberoi Realty from the realty space were the top performing real estate stocks.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Reliance Industries which added 1 percent while Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys and Cipla were the other top gainers.

The most active stocks were Reliance Industries, HDFC, Jet Airways and State Bank of India.

The top losers were Hindalco Industries which fell 3 percent and Vedanta which shed over 2 percent followed by Tata Steel, SBI and UltraTech Cement.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Reliance Naval which zoomed over 6 percent while Bajaj Electricals was up 5.5 percent. Videocon, KPIT Tech and Welspun Corp were the other top gainers

52 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE including Aegis Logistics, Balkrishna Industries, Den Networks, Proctor & Gamble and Cholamandalam Investments.

Dena Bank, Lupin and MCX India were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were United Spirits, Greemlam Industries, P&G, Balkrishna Industries and Apex Frozen Foods were some of the stocks.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances on Wednesday afternoon with 821 stocks advancing as against 801 declines. On the other hand, 1263 stocks advanced and 1055 stocks declined on the BSE.

Global reserach firm CLSA has retained a buy call on Dish TV with target raised to Rs 108 from Rs 97 per share and sees significant synergy benefits for company from Videocon d2h merger.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Balkrishna Industries with a stop loss of Rs 2150, target of Rs 2300.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd