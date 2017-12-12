Market Update: Dr Reddy's Labs up 4%, Reliance most active; midcap underperform

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday morning were trading in red after beginning the day on a flattish note. Soon after the opening, indices moved in the red zone, with the Nifty giving up 10,300.

The Sensex was down 111 points at 33344, while the Nifty was down 43 points at 10278.

The market breadth was in favour of declined as 977 shares advanced against a decline of 1109 shares, while 99 shares are unchanged.

Among sectors, banks have taken a hit, while midcaps are in tandem with benchmarks.

The most active stocks were Petronet LNG, Dr Reddy's Labs, Reliance Industries and Maruti Suzuki.

The top gainers include, ONGC, Lupin, Gail and Vedanta on the BSE.

V2 Retail, Century Plyboards, Aegis Logistics were some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high, while SML Isuzu, Pincon Spirit were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

Zee Entertainment is a favourite. It had 8 months trading range and about a month ago or three weeks ago it broke out of that range on the upside. That tells us there is a significant upside and a strong momentum that is going for the stock, said Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com.

"As of now this stock has been trading in a small range. I expect it to break on the upside again, so Zee Entertainment is a buying opportunity," he added.

