Market Update: CNX IT outperforms as Infosys gains 1%; Dr Reddy's top loser, Glenmark, Lupin hit 52-week low

The Indian benchmark indices on Tuesday morning were trading on a negative note with the Nifty down 40 points or 0.39 percent while the Sensex shed 127 points and was trading at 32742.

Sobha from the realty space zoomed over 5 percent as Nifty realty outperformed the broader indices.

From the Nifty, the stocks that gained the most were Infosys which gained 1 percent followed by BPCL, HPCL, Sun Pharma and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The most active stocks were Biocon, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Infosys and State Bank of India

The top losers were Power Grid which fell 1.7 percent followed by Adani Ports, NTPC, Dr Reddy's Labs and Larsen & Toubro.

From the BSE, the stocks that gained the most included Sobha which zoomed over 5 percent while Videocon Industries gained close to 3.5 percent. Bharat Forge, Crompton Greaves and Hexaware Tech were the other top Sensex gainers.

Abbott India, Gilette, Indraprastha Gas and Vakrangee were some of the stocks which hit new 52-week high.

Glenmark Pharma, Lupin, PTC India Financial, Sakthi Sugars were some of the stocks which hit 52-week low.

From the BSE, the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high were Apex Frozen among others.

The market breadth was in favour of the declines on Tuesday morning with 315 stocks advancing as against 1235 declines. On the other hand, 517 stocks advanced and 1451 stocks declined on the BSE.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com has a buy on Vakrangee with a stop loss of Rs 735, target of Rs 770 while Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com has a buy on Indraprastha Gas with a stop loss of Rs 327 for target of Rs 345.

