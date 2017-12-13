App
Dec 13, 2017 09:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Bharti Airtel to sell 20% stake in DTH arm; Kalpataru Power up 5%, banks dip

Among sectoral indices, Bank Nifty and Nifty PSU Banks are trading lower. Bharti Airtel has emerged the top gainer on indices after the company decided to sell its 20% stake in its DTH arm to a US private equity firm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The benchmark indices recovered a bit after seeing a gap down opening on the back of tepid domestic economic cues. The Sensex is down 7.53 points at 33220.46, and the Nifty down 1.20 points at 10239.

About 1102 shares have advanced, 668 shares declined, and 79 shares are unchanged.

Bharti Airtel has decided to sell 20 percent stake in its DTH arm to US private equity firm. Under the deal, Bharti Airtel will sell 15 percent stake in Bharti Telemedia and the remaining 5 percent will be sold by another Bharti entity, it added.

Kalpataru Power Transmission has secured new orders / notification of award of Rs 875 crore, which includes 2 orders totalling Rs 278 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in India.

It also includes, 3 orders totalling Rs 597 crore for design, supply and construction of transmission lines in Afghanistan, Ivory Coast and Bangladesh.

According to Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Bank of India is a short sell. I have never been enamelled of PSU banks and that theme continues. PSU Bank probably have given up all the gains that they notched up when they had a big gap up few weeks ago. They are going to go lower it seems."

"BEML is a short sell. Cummins India is already in a bear market, when the whole market was going up, Cummins was coming down. That is a short sell also."

"Infosys is a buy. It had a new high yesterday, apparently the correction is now behind it," he added.

