Market Update: Aarti Industries gains 8%; Tata Motors, Hero Moto, TCS top gainers, oil & gas dips

The benchmark indices were trading higher but off days high on the last trading day on the year 2017.

The Sensex was up 142.70 points at 33990.73, and the Nifty was up 36.60 points at 10514.50. About 1618 shares have advanced, 849 shares declined, and 147 shares are unchanged.

Tata Motors DVR, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Hero Motocorp, TCS, Bharti Infratel and Axis Bank are the top gainers in the indices, while top losers are Wipro, M&M, Dr Reddy's Labs, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HPCL, Gail, IOC and BPCL.

All the sectoral indices are trading in green except oil & gas and metal.

The midcap and smallcap has performed in line with main indices with a gain of 0.60 percent each.

Aarti Industries shares surged more than 8 percent intraday Friday on signing a multi-year exclusive supply contract with a leading global chemical conglomerate.

"This contract entails supply of a high value speciality chemical intermediate over a period of 20 years," the company said.

The supplies are expected to commence from 2,020 with an estimated revenue generation of Rs 10,000 crore over the contract period, it added

"Asian Paints is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 1,155, target of Rs 1,210. Tata Consultancy Services is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 2,600, target of Rs 2,750. TVS Motor is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 770, target of Rs 795, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18.