App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 27, 2017 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: 167 stocks hit new 52-week high on BSE; Pharma outperform, Prestige Estates gains 5%

167 stocks hit fresh 52-week high, while 10 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The equity benchmarks are trading flat on Wednesday due to lack of global and domestic cues.

The Sensex was up 93.45 points at 34104.06, and the Nifty was up 11 points at 10542.50.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1331 shares advancing against 673 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

167 stocks hit fresh 52-week high, while 10 stocks hit 52-week low on BSE.

related news

Shares of Prestige Estates Projects added more than 5 percent in the early trade on Wednesday as it is going to acquire stake in the group company.

Prestige Estates Projects through a wholly owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) is in the process of acquisition of 66.66 percent equity stake in Prestige Projects from the investors and land owners for a consideration of approximately Rs 324 crore,” as per company release.

The said acquisition is expected to be completed before January 31, 2018.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Reliance Industries is a buying opportunity separately and individually. This stock apparently was in a trading range for three weeks and is now willing to go higher; that is the sense I get."

He further added, "Cipla is a buy. There was a decent and reasonable correction in the stock and that correction was over. Yesterday we had a very good day in Cipla and that is probably a signal that the uptrend should continue."

tags #Market Cues

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.