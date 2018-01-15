App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jan 15, 2018 12:26 PM IST

Market Update: 139 stocks are trading at 52-week high on NSE; banks up 1.2%

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank are the positive contributors for the Sensex.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The benchmark indices are trading the record high in the afternoon trade with Sensex inching towards 35,000.

The Sensex was up 323.28 points at 34915.67, and the Nifty was up 78.00 points at 10759.30. About 1612 shares have advanced, 1064 shares declined, and 281 shares are unchanged

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, ITC and ICICI Bank are the positive contributors for the Sensex.

Except auto, pharma, IT all other sectoral indices are trading in the green.

Banking index is outperforming the other sectoral indices with a gain of 1.2 percent. HDFC Bank, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are the top gainers in the banking.

139 stocks are trading at 52-week high including Dabur India, Delta Corp and Den Networks on the NSE, while 5 stocks are trading at 52-week low including Gujarat NRE Coke, Orient Paper & Industries and MRO-TEK Realty.

"Can Fin Homes has given a support at Rs 470 or so. So, I would buy Can Fin Homes at a stoploss of Rs 477 and target of Rs 506. We have seen a descent longs build up in Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) in last couple of days and stock looks quite convincing. I would buy with a stoploss of Rs 766 and target of Rs 810," said Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal.

"Third being from the metals space, Tata Steel, again the stock is at 52-week high and lot of long build up in the stock and the entire sector is poised for a higher prices. So, buy Tata Steel with a stoploss of Rs 770 and target of Rs 815," he added.

