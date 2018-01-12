App
Markets
Jan 12, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: 124 stocks hit 52-week high on NSE; Infosys trades flat ahead of Q3 results

124 stocks touched the 52-week high including Delta Corp, Den Network, BF Utilities, Escorts on the NSE, while 3 securities trading at 52-week low includes Orient Paper & Industries.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benchmark indices continued to trade higher in morning, with the Sensex hovering around 34,600 level despite Brent crude oil hit December 2014 high of USD 70 a barrel.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 99.27 points at 34602.76, and the Nifty was up 27.30 points at 10678.50.

About 1572 shares have advanced, 1009 shares declined, and 295 shares are unchanged.

Metal index with a gain of 1 percent outperformed the other sectoral indices. Coal India, Hind Zinc, Vedanta, Tata Steel and JSW Steel are the top gainers in the metal index.

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com told CNBC-TV18, "Voltas is a buy with a stoploss of Rs 638, target of Rs 660. Dish TV is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 80, target of Rs 72. IDFC Bank is a sell with a stoploss of Rs 70, target of Rs 62."

