Market Update: 115 stocks hit new 52-week high on NSE; Realty outperform, Jet Airways, DLF most active

The Indian benchmark indices were trading flat after hitting life time high in the opening trade Tuesday.

The Sensex was down 5.11 points at 33935.19, and the Nifty was down 2.60 points at 10490.40.

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 1380 shares advancing against 820 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, BHEL, Dr Reddy's Labs, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, Bosch, IOC, Vedanta and Tata Power are the top gainer on the indices, while top losers are ICICI Bank, Infosys, Coal India, M&M, SBI and Hero Motocorp.

Jet Airways, Essar Shipping, Liquid Bees, DLF and Forbes Gokak are most active shares on the BSE.

S&P BSE Realty index gained as much as 1.32 percent among all BSE sectoral indices.

115 stocks hit fresh 52-week high on NSE including Bharat Wire Ropes, D B Realty, Dilip Buildcon, DLF, Gail India, Globus Spirits among others.

Shares of Alembic Pharmaceuticals rose 1 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as its associate company Rhizen Pharmaceuticals received USFDA approval for cancer drug.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com told CNBC-TV18, "Asian Paints is finally a buying opportunity. The stock has been in a correction and that correction appears to be coming to an end, so it is a blue chip anyway."

"Axis Bank is a buying opportunity, also in fact all private banks are doing rather well and I expect that to do better in this week and the next week. Even Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank but today choice is Axis Bank. The theme is private banks should outperform the market and the public sector banks both," he added.