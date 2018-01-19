Market Live: Sensex off day's high, Midcap index erases gains; Nifty Bank up 150 pts

12:55 pm Kotak Mahindra Bank reacts to earnings:

12:50 pm Market Update: Benchmark indices were off day's high in afternoon, while the broader markets erased morning gains.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 80.04 points at 35,340.33 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 11.70 points to 10,828.70.

About two shares declined for every share rising on the BSE. Nifty Midcap index was down 0.2 percent.

Nifty Bank index continued to support the market, rising 150 points, driven by PNB, ICICI Bank, Canara Bank, SBI, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.

12:46 pm Rupee Trade: The rupee strengthened by 10 paise to 63.77 against American currency on good bouts of dollar selling by banks and exporters well supported by weak dollar overseas and bullish local equities.

The rupee opened sharply higher at 63.70 as against yesterday's closing level of 63.86 at the inter-bank foreign exchange here.

12:35 pm Steel Imports: The commerce ministry has allowed imports of non-standard steel products through Nhava Sheva, Mumbai and ICD-Tughlakabad in the national capital.

Earlier, import of these non-prime products called as seconds or defectives were not permitted through these ports.

"Imports of seconds/defectives of steel items...shall be allowed also through Nhava Sheva and at ICD-Tughlakabad, New Delhi, besides the existing customs sea port at Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The DGFT under the commerce ministry deals with export and import related matters.

12:25 pm Earnings Estimates: Wipro, which is scheduled to report its results for the quarter ended December 2017, might report 1 percent rise in dollar revenue to USD 2.03 billion, compared to USD 2.01 billion reported in the previous quarter.

The rupee revenue is likely to climb by 2.9 percent for the quarter ended December 2017 to Rs 13,553 crore, aided by acquisitions compared to Rs 13,169 crore reported in the previous quarter, according to CNBC-TV18 estimates.

The earnings before interest and tax is likely to fall slightly to 17.1 percent in Q3 compared to 17.3 percent reported in the previous quarter.

12:15 pm Poll: Diversified conglomerate ITC, which is scheduled to report results for the quarter ended December 31, could see a 7.5 percent rise in net profit to Rs 2,843 crore, compared to Rs 2,646.70 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Analysts polled by CNBC-TV18 expect some weakness to continue for the salt-to-hotels conglomerate. The sentiment is largely weighed down by regulatory changes, particularly on the GST front, which have hurt cigarette volumes.

More than the results, the Street would be on the watch to see if there is an adverse tax imposition in the Budget to fuel fiscal slippage. The stock has underperformed the benchmark index by a wide margin.

The revenues (excise adjusted) are likely to grow by 9.1 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 10,086 crore for the quarter ended December, compared to Rs 9,248 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal, the poll revealed.

12:01 pm Earnings: Private sector lender HDFC Bank has reported profit growth of 20.1 percent for quarter ended December 2018, with slight increase in asset quality and strong loan growth.

Profit for the quarter stood at Rs 4,642.60 crore, up from Rs 3,865.33 crore in year-ago.

Net interest income during the quarter increased 24.1 percent to Rs 10,314.3 crore compared to Rs 8,309.09 crore in corresponding period, with strong loan growth of 27.5 percent.

11:51 am USFDA Approval: Cadila Healthcare shares rallied more than 3 percent after its Dabhasa API facility successfully completed the USFDA inspection.

"....announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration inspected its API manufacturing facility at Dabhasa (in Gujarat) from Janaury 15-19, 2018," the pharma company said in its filing.

At the end of inspection, no observation (483) is issued, it added.

11:45 am Earnings Expectations: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) is expected to report 3 percent quarter-on-quarter (Q0Q) rise in the standalone net profit to Rs8539 crore for the quarter ended December compared to Rs8265 crore reported in the previous quarter on Friday, according to CNBC-TV18 estimates.

The revenues are likely to grow by 15 percent to Rs78,913 crore for the quarter ended December 2017 compared to Rs68,532 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Analysts expect RIL’s gross refining margins (GRMs) to come around $11.6 per barrel compared to $12 per barrel reported in the previous quarter. GRM is the difference between the per-barrel price of crude and the value of finished products distilled from it.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

11:40 am Tata Steel's bonds issue: Tata Steel announced a successful dual tranche Reg S issuance of USD 1.3 billion of unsecured bonds in the international markets.

The issue comprises USD 300 million 4.45% unsecured bonds due on July 24, 2023 and USD 1 billion 5.45% unsecured bonds due on January 24, 2028 by Abja Investment Co Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Steel incorporated in Singapore.

The bonds are rated BB- by S&P and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

11:33 am Acquisition: Drug firm Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares gained more than 1 percent intraday after it has acquired US-based generic pharmaceuticals and OTC firm Bio-Pharm Inc for an undisclosed amount.

To date, Bio-Pharm Inc has 10 approved abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) and 10 ANDAs under review at the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for itself and it's partners, Torrent Pharmaceuticals said in a filing.

The company also has an additional 17 products under development, it added.

11:24 am Buzzing: Shares of Adani Ports gained over 3.5 percent intraday as investors reacted positively to the December quarter performance.

The company reported a 19.51 percent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 1,001 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2017. The logistics arm of Adani Group had clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 837.58 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Brokerages were upbeat on the stock and believed that the stock was well placed for better moves ahead.

While maintaining Buy rating with target price of Rs 575, Citi said that the firm is one of our top picks in India infrastructure/logistics. Further, it said that the company reported well-rounded and strong third quarter earnings.

11:15 am Market Outlook: Even as the market soars to fresh records, midcaps have had a forgetful 2018 so far. Key midcap indices have corrected around 1-2 percent and stocks too have taken a beating in this space.

It does raise concerns on the momentum in midcaps and whether the party is now over.

Mahesh Patil, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC believes there could be some volatility going forward. “Last year had very little volatility, but going forward there could be slightly higher volatile moves. The margin for error is less,” Patil told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

He feels largecaps could be in focus as this could be a year of higher flows by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). “There is room for more FII money to come in this year. So largecaps could do better as their relative valuations are better too,” he said. Patil expects FII flows to double this year.

11:05 am Buzzing: Jain Irrigation shares rallied more than 4 percent intraday after the GST rate on drip irrigation systems including laterals, sprinklers products has been reduced from 18 percent to 12 percent as per decision taken at 25th GST Council Meeting held on January 18, 2018. The new GST rates shall be effective from 25th January, 2018.

10:58 am Crude Oil Update: Crude oil futures slipped 1.54 percent to Rs 4,025 per barrel today, in line with a weak trend in Asian trade, as traders cut exposure at existing levels.

Crude oil for delivery in January was trading lower by Rs 63, or 1.54 percent, at Rs 4,025 per barrel, with a business volume of 4,637 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Also, oil prices for delivery in February fell Rs 62, or 1.52 percent, to trade at Rs 4,029 per barrel, with a business volume of 1,976 lots.

The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate fell 1.5 percent to USD 63.02, while Brent for was down 1.2 percent at USD 68.46 a barrel.

10:53 am Biocon Top Midcap Gainer:

10:50 am Market Update: Benchmark indices extended gains in morning, with the Nifty trading above 10,850 level, driven by banking and financial stocks.

The 30-sahre BSE Sensex was up 151.43 points at 35,411.72 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 36.70 points to 10,853.70.

About 1,375 shares advanced against 1,053 declining shares on the BSE.

10:41 am Acquisition: IT company Tech Mahindra announced it will acquire 17.5 percent stake in US-based telecom software development company Altiostar Networks for USD 15 million in a cash deal.

The investment committee of the board of directors of Tech Mahindra "has approved the proposal to acquire a shareholding in Altiostar Networks Inc, USA, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, that is, Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc, USA," the company said in a regulatory filing.

Altiostar Networks is a US Corporation with presence across six countries in Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin American regions.

10:21 am Order Win: Dilip Buildcon has received letter of award from IRCON International for an EPC project valued at Rs 360.58 crore in the State of Karnataka.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company by its designated employees, directors and promoters shall be closed from January 19, 2018 to January 22, 2018 (both days inclusive), the company said.

10:15 am Earnings Estimates: Private sector lender Kotak Mahindra Bank's third quarter (October-December) standalone profit is seen rising 21 percent to Rs 1,064.2 crore, compared to Rs 879.8 crore in year-ago.

The Street is anticipating highest NII growth rate in last few quarters. Net interest income is expected to increase 19.4 percent to Rs 2,448.2 crore for quarter ended December 2017, compared to Rs 2,050.3 crore in same quarter last year, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

10:10 am Results Today: Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Wipro will announce quarterly earnings.

10:04 am HCL Technologies' stock reaction post earnings:

9:56 am Market Update: Benchmark indices continued to trade with mild gains in morning, but the broader markets gained some strength after early volatility. Investors await corporate earnings and Union Budget.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 72.54 points at 35,332.83 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 7.30 points to 10,824.30.

Reliance Industries, HDFC, Adani Ports, ITC, SBI and L&T were leading contributors to Sensex' gains. The selling in Infosys, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank capped gains.

The market breadth was balanced. About 1,135 shares declined against 1,036 advancing shares on the BSE.

9:46 am Rupee Trade: The rupee firmed up 19 paise to trade at 63.65 against the dollar in morning today, rising for a third straight day on increased selling of the US currency by exporters and banks.

Forex dealers said the dollar was weak against other currencies overseas which supported the rupee.

Yesterday, the rupee had gained 2 paise to close at 63.86 against the American currency.

9:40 am Earnings Estimates: Country's second largest private sector lender HDFC Bank is expected to report 20 percent growth in profit at Rs 4,626.3 crore for October-December quarter, compared to Rs 3,865.3 crore in year-ago.

The Street is anticipating the highest NII growth in last few quarters. According to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18, net interest income is seen rising 23 percent to Rs 10,226.6 crore from Rs 8,309.1 crore YoY.

9:34 am IPO Subscription: Amber Enterprises India's IPO has been subscribed 3.61 times, as per data available on the NSE website.

The public issue has received bids for 1.77 crore equity shares against IPO size of 49 lakh equity shares.

9:26 am Buzzing: Biocon shares gained 2 percent after the company and Sandoz, a division of Swiss-pharmaceutical major Novartis, said they have entered into a global partnership to develop, manufacture and commercialize multiple biosimilars in immunology and oncology for patients across the globe.

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will share responsibility for end-to-end development, manufacturing and global regulatory approvals for a number of products and will have a cost and profit share arrangement globally.

Sandoz will lead commercialization in North America and the European Union, while Biocon will lead commercialization in the rest of the world.

9:19 am Earnings: IT firm HCL Technologies said its profit for October-December quarter increased 0.3 percent sequentially to Rs 2,194 crore and maintained full year constant currency revenue guidance.

Revenue during the quarter increased 3 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 12,808 crore and dollar revenue rose 3.1 percent to USD 1,988 million with constant currency growth at 3.3 percent, it added.

Numbers barring operational performance beat analyst expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 2,135 crore on revenue of Rs 12,788 crore and dollar revenue at USD 1,978 million for the quarter, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

The software services provider has maintained its guidance for full year constant currency revenue at 10.5-12.5 percent and operating margin (EBIT) at 19.5-20.5 percent. Constant currency growth in dollar terms also maintained at 12.1-14.1 percent.

9:15 am Market Check: Equity benchmarks extended gains in opening on Friday, with the Nifty holding 10,800 level.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 65.36 points to 35,325.65 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 8.30 points at 10,825.30.

About 749 shares advanced against 637 declining shares on the BSE.

ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Technologies, HUL, Yes Bank, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Coal India and Eicher Motors were early gainers.

UltraTech Cement, Infosys, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Wipro, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors were early losers.

GVK Power, Jaypee Infratech, down 2-3 percent

Wonderla Holidays, Jain Irrigation, Gitanjali Gems and TBZ gained 2-6 percent post GST meet. Biocon rose 2 percent.