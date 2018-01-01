Market Live: Sensex, Nifty continue to trade flat amid tepid volumes; midcaps maintain uptrend

12:10 Buzzing Stock: Shares of Gayatri Projects touched 52-week high of Rs 234.50, rising 3.6 percent intraday Monday as it has won order worth Rs 283 crore.

The company has bagged a new order of Rs 583 crore from National Highways Authority of India.

The contract includes, rehabilitation and upgradation of Cuttack-Angul section of NH-42 (NEW NH-55) to 4-lane in the state of Odisha under NHDP Phase-III on EPC Mode, pkg-1.

This is an addition to the recent project won by company on December 20, 2017 (worth Rs 1139 crore) in joint Venture with Public Joint Stock Company Kyivmetrobud i.e Gayatri-KMB (JV), from National Highways Authority of India under Bharatmala centrally-sponsored and funded road and highways project of the Government of India.

11:45 am Auto sales: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported a 10 per cent increase in total sales at 62,899 units in December.

The company had sold 57,164 units in December 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales of the company, however, rose marginally to 40,158 units last month as compared to 40,057 units in December 2016.

11:30 am Market Check: Benchmark indices continue to trade in a tight range, with the Sensex and Nifty holding on to 34,000 and 10,500 levels, respectively. State run banks and pharma stocks are trading higher from Friday’s close. After close to 100% gains last week, the Reliance Communications’ stock is seeing some profit-booking.

11:10 am Buzzing Stock: Shares of Bank of India added nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as it has received fund from government of India.

The bank has received infusion of Rs 2257 crore from Government of India in the form of common equity tier- 1 capital, which is being kept as share application money and would be allotted after following due procedure/conditions for allotment.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 216.70 and 52-week low Rs 103.00 on 17 November, 2017 and 29 December, 2016, respectively.

10:50 am Maruti auto sales: The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) today reported 10.3 per cent increase in total sales at 1,30,066 units in December 2017 compared to 1,17,908 units in the same month of 2016.

The company's domestic sales stood at 1,19,286 units, up 12.1 per cent from 1,06,414 units in December 2016, MSI said in a statement.

Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 2 per cent rise to 32,146 units during the month under review from 31,527 units in December 2016.

10:30 am Buzzing Stock: Share price of Phoenix Mills rose 6 percent intraday Monday as it has acquired 22.67 percent stake in its subsidiary company.

The company has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with HBS Realtors (HBS) and Graceworks Realty & Leisure (GRLPL) on December 29,

2017 for acquisition of entire 22.67 percent shareholding of HBS in GRLPL, a subsidiary of the company.

Pursuant to the said SPA, the company has acquired entire 22.67 percent equity shareholding of HBS on December 29, 2017.

10:10 am Market Check: Benchmark indices continued to trade flat, with the Nifty holding 10,500-mark. At 10:10 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 24.12 points or 0.07% at 34080.95, and the Nifty up 1.10 points or 0.01% at 10531.80. The market breadth was positive as 1,648 shares advanced, against a decline of 560 shares, while 1,428 shares are unchanged.

9:45 am Brigade Enterprises gains: Shares of Brigade Enterprises gained 2.5 percent in the early trade on Monday as it has bought 12.95 acre land for Rs 218 crore in Bengaluru.

The company through its wholly owned subsidiary Brigade Infrastructure and Power (BIPL) has acquired a prime property admeasuring 12.95 acre at

Yashwanthpur, North Bangalore for a consideration of Rs 218 crore from SABMiller India," as per company release.

This is property strategically located to develop an IT park.

9:30 am Buzzing Stock: Shares of Allahabad Bank were up almost 5 percent intraday on Monday as the bank raised Rs 500 crore.

In a notification to the exchanges, the bank said that it raised the money through private placement of Additional Tier 1 (AT 1) perpetual bonds.

The fund raising has been done in a bid to comply with global banking standards under Basel – III norms.

9:15 am Market Opens: Benchmark indices began the New Year on a flat note, but the midcaps were trading higher and outperforming the benchmarks in the opening tick.

At 09:16 hrs IST, the Sensex is up 11.14 points at 34067.97, while the Nifty was down 11.40 points or 0.11% at 10519.30. The market breadth was positive as 576 shares advanced against a decline of 178 shares, while 2,878 shares were unchanged.

Among stocks, State Bank of India (SBI), L&T, Hero MotoCorp and GAIL were the top gainers, while HUL, Wipro and Infosys were the top losers.

In the currency space, Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 63.84 per dollar on Monday versus 63.87 Friday.

Pramit Brahmbhatt of Veracity said, "The rupee will trade on a flat note. We expect the spot USD-INR pair to trade in a range of 63.50-64."

According to Ajay Manglunia of Edelweiss, the volatility in the bond markets is expected to persist over the next few sessions."