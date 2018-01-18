Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record high; Bank index up nearly 600 pts

9:50 am Buzzing: Share price of Dilip Buildcon rose 2.5 percent in morning as it has won a contract worth Rs 730 crore.

Dilip Buildcon has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an EPC road project in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

The contract includes construction of 4 laning from km 624.480 to km 653.225 of NH-7 in the state of Madhya Pradesh under NHDP phase-III on EPC mode.

The total value of the contract is Rs 730.08 crore, which to be completed in 24 months.

9:44 am Rupee Trade: The rupee strengthened by 5 paise in opening but immediately turned lower despite strong equity markets.

It was trading at 63.90 against the US dollar, down 2 paise from previous

close.

Besides, domestic equity markets soaring to new highs andthe dollar losing sheen against some other currencies overseas

also supported the local unit, traders said.

Yesterday, the rupee had rebounded by 16 paise to end at63.88 against the US currency on bouts of dollar selling by

exporters and banks.

Foreign investors put in Rs 625.13 crore on net basis in

stocks yesterday, according to the exchange data.

9:35 am Earnings Estimates: Private sector lender Yes Bank's third quarter profit is expected to increase 21.2 percent to Rs 1,069.4 crore compared to Rs 882.6 crore in corresponding quarter.

Net interest income during the quarter is seen rising 32.2 percent to Rs 1,992.8 crore from Rs 1,507.5 crore in year-ago, according to average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

9:28 am IPO Subscription: The initial public offer of IT firm Newgen Software Technologies was subscribed 70 percent yesterday.

The IPO, which aims to raise Rs 425 crore, received bids for 85.54 lakh shares against the total issue size of over 1.22 crore scrips, registering a subscription of 70 percent, data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) showed.

The portion reserved for retail investors was subscribed 1.33 times, while that for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) witnessed a subscription of 10 per cent.

Newgen Software's initial public offer (IPO) comprises fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 95 crore by the company and an offer for sale of 13,453,932 equity shares by the existing shareholders.

9:20 am FDI in banking sector: The government is thinking of allowing 100 percent foreign direct investment in private banks, sources told CNBC-TV18.

Increasing the permissible limit for FDI in public sector banks to 49 percent from the current 20 percent is also being considered, the sources said.

The proposed changes are reportedly being discussed by the finance ministry, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) and the Indian Banks' Association (IBA).

At present, FDI of up to 49 percent is allowed in private banks without the permission of the government, and upto 74 percent can be invested with the government's approval.

KC Chakrabarty, former deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), told CNBC-TV18 that even with 100 percent FDI, RBI regulations do not permit a single entity to invest more than 10 percent in a bank.

9:15 am Market Check: Bulls kept its tight control over Dalal Street as equity benchmarks opened at fresh record high on Thursday after buzz of likely increase in FDI in banking sector.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 294.72 points or 0.84 percent at 35,376.54 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 73.60 points or 0.68 percent at 10,862.10.

About 1,004 shares advanced against 308 declining shares on the BSE.

Nifty Bank rallied nearly 600 points to hit a fresh record high after sources told CNBC-TV18 that the government is considering allowing 100 percent FDI in banking sector.

SBI, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank gained 1-3 percent.

GAIL was down 2 percent.

Nifty Midcap was up 0.7 percent. Mindtree, Adani Transmission, Thirumalai Chemicals, Jubilant Life and Bank of Maharashtra gained 3-8 percent.